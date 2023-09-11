Q2 2023 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Dip 2% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports

MILPITAS, Calif. – September 6, 2023 – Global semiconductor equipment billings dipped 2% year-over-year to US$25.8 billion in the second quarter of 2023, while quarter-over-quarter billings slipped 4%, SEMI announced today in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report.

“Overall demand for capital equipment remains strong despite uncertainty that continued to pervade the macroeconomy in the first half of 2023,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “During the report period, some semiconductor market segments exercised caution in making capital equipment investments, though the impact across regions varied.”

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the WWSEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.

Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes by region:

The SEMI Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. The subscription includes three reports:

Monthly SEMI Billings Report, a perspective on equipment market trends

Monthly Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS), a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and 24 market segments

SEMI Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market

Download a sample of the EMDS report.

For more information about the report or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Market Intelligence Team at mktstats@semi.org. More details are also available on the SEMI Market Data webpage.

