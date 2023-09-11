Q2 2023 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Dip 2% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports
MILPITAS, Calif. – September 6, 2023 – Global semiconductor equipment billings dipped 2% year-over-year to US$25.8 billion in the second quarter of 2023, while quarter-over-quarter billings slipped 4%, SEMI announced today in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report.
“Overall demand for capital equipment remains strong despite uncertainty that continued to pervade the macroeconomy in the first half of 2023,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “During the report period, some semiconductor market segments exercised caution in making capital equipment investments, though the impact across regions varied.”
Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the WWSEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.
Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes by region:
The SEMI Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. The subscription includes three reports:
- Monthly SEMI Billings Report, a perspective on equipment market trends
- Monthly Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS), a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and 24 market segments
- SEMI Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market
Download a sample of the EMDS report.
For more information about the report or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Market Intelligence Team at mktstats@semi.org. More details are also available on the SEMI Market Data webpage.
About SEMI
SEMI® connects 3,000 companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG), Nano-Bio Materials Consortium (NBMC), and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org to learn more.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Q1 2023 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Grow 9% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports
- Second Quarter 2021 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Surge 48% Year-Over-Year to Record High of $24 Billion, SEMI Reports
- Third-Quarter 2020 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Surge 30% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports
- Second Quarter 2020 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Up 26% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 2.3% Month-to-Month in July
Breaking News
- Hailo Selected VeriSilicon's ISP and Video IP for its AI Vision Processors Empowering Intelligent Surveillance Cameras
- Faraday Unveils 2.5D/3D Advanced Package Service for Chiplets
- intoPIX showcases the new lightweight video compression standards and technologies driving automotive innovation at AutoSens 2023
- Signature IP Extends Global Footprint to Israel with Local Sales and Application Engineering Presence
- GlobalFoundries Officially Opens US$4 Billion Expansion Facility in Singapore, Creating 1,000 New Jobs
Most Popular
- SK hynix's memory chips next in Huawei's 5G phone saga
- Arm IPO Likely to Lag Early Expectations, Observers Say
- Semiconductor industry sees revenue increase for the first time since 2021
- Andes Announces General Availability of the New AndesCore™ RISC-V Multicore Vector Processor AX45MPV
- Flanders Semiconductors: The New Hub for Semiconductor Ecosystem at the Heart of Europe
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page