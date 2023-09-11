Blue Pearl Adds Design Verification and Methodology Services to its Product Portfolio

SANTA CLARA, California -- September 11, 2023 – Blue Pearl Software Inc., today announced that it has added design verification and methodology services to its product offering. The new design services team will be headed up by industry veteran Vili Tamas, who is the former President & CEO at Alpha Design Technology, a Phoenix based consulting services company.

“As a market leader in FPGA static verification, our customers have always asked for design verification and methodology services from Blue Pearl. Today, we are formalizing this.” said Ellis Smith, Chairman and CEO at Blue Pearl Software. “I am excited to add Vili to my staff as he brings an extensive network of highly skilled design consultants. Our initial services focus be North America where there is an acute need for experienced FPGA verification and methodology resources.”

“Over the last 10 years at Alpha Design Technology, I have worked with multiple organizations providing the latest techniques that enable them to produce quality designs that meet their aggressive schedules and product requirements,” said Vili Tamas. “As the new Vice President of Design Services and Consulting, I am excited to bring my experience in methodology and design of semiconductor products to Blue Pearl customers.”

The team will provide digital design verification services in the following areas:

Digital and digital-mixed-signal design verification

Simulation based verification using UVM/eRM/direct methodologies

Tool and Design Methodology training

CDC & RDC analysis and verification

RTL, Power Aware, GLS simulations

Formal Verification, Functional and Code coverage

Silicon validation support

About Blue Pearl Software

Blue Pearl Software, Inc. is a leading provider of DO-254 compatible design automation software for ASIC, FPGA and IP RTL verification. Our customers are RTL managers and developers in military, aerospace, semiconductor, medical, communications and safety critical design companies. The Visual Verification™ Suite speeds block and project level verification with advanced integrated RTL structural and formal linting, constraint generation and clock domain crossing analysis. Our usability is unmatched in the industry and can help your design team accelerate development and produce high reliability designs. To learn more about Blue Pearl visit www.bluepearlsoftware.com





