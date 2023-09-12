Hailo Selected VeriSilicon's ISP and Video IP for its AI Vision Processors Empowering Intelligent Surveillance Cameras

VeriSilicon’s selected IPs deliver leading-edge solutions with high-efficiency and configurable features

Shanghai China, September 12, 2023--VeriSilicon (688521.SH) today announced that its Image Signal Processor (ISP) IP ISP8000L-FS and Video Processor Unit (VPU) IP VC8000E have been adopted by Hailo, an AI-focused chipmaker in Israel, to empower its line of high-performance AI vision processors, Hailo-15TM. These selected IPs enable highly efficient implementation of Hailo’s innovative AI solutions across a wide range of applications at reduced time-to-market and engineering costs.

Designed for advanced and high-performance camera-based applications with dedicated hardware safety mechanisms, VeriSilicon’s ISP8000L-FS IP has been certified by both IEC 61508 and ISO 26262 functional safety standards, which is ideal for safety-critical industrial and automotive applications. It provides high-quality and reliable video processing of a single 4K@60fps camera or dual 4K@30fps cameras, supporting HDR (High Dynamic Range) processing and 2D/3D noise reduction technologies.

The video encoder processing unit VC8000E provides compact storage of multiple video streams for later playback and machine learning. Its selectable video formats and color bit-depth, coupled with user-controlled encoding parameters, enable the most optimal video encoding tailored to diverse scenarios.

Ori Katz, Director of Vision Processor Products, Hailo says: “By integrating VeriSilicon’s ISP IP with the high-efficiency video encoder IP, our AI Vision Processors are poised to lead the way in making surveillance and industrial applications smarter, safe, more reliable and accurate.”

Wei-Jin Dai, Executive VP and GM of IP Division at VeriSilicon, says: “The surveillance market is fiercely competitive, demanding high efficiency with specific features. VeriSilicon’s powerful and flexible IP solutions are designed to efficiently tackle challenges such as low latency, power consumption, and DDR minimizing. We are honored to work with Hailo on empowering the fast-growing AI surveillance cameras market and other industrial domains under a long-term partnership.”

About Hailo

Hailo, an AI-focused chipmaker, is developing specialized AI processors that enable data center-class performance on edge devices. Hailo’s processors are the product of a rethinking of traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real-time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. The processors are designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a variety of sectors including automotive, security, industry 4.0, and retail.For more information visit: https://hailo.ai.

About VeriSilicon

VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (VeriSilicon, 688521.SH) is committed to providing customers with platform-based, all-around, one-stop custom silicon services and semiconductor IP licensing services leveraging its in-house semiconductor IP. Under the unique "Silicon Platform as a Service" (SiPaaS) business model, depending on the comprehensive IP portfolio, VeriSilicon can create silicon products from definition to testing and packaging in a short time, and provides high-performance and cost-efficient semiconductor alternative products for fabless, IDM, system vendors (OEM/ODM), large internet companies and cloud service providers, etc. VeriSilicon's business covers consumer electronics, automotive electronics, computer and peripheral, industry, data processing, Internet of Things (IoT) and other applications.

VeriSilicon presents a variety of customized silicon solutions, including high-definition video, high-definition audio and voice, in-vehicle infotainment, video surveillance, IoT connectivity, smart wearable, high-end application processor, video transcoding acceleration and intelligent pixel processing, etc. In addition, VeriSilicon has six categories of in-house processor IPs, namely GPU IP, NPU IP, VPU IP, DSP IP, ISP IP and Display Processor IP, as well as more than 1,500 analog and mixed signal IPs and RF IPs.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, VeriSilicon has 7 design and R&D centers in China and the United States, as well as 11 sales and customer service offices worldwide. VeriSilicon currently has more than 1,400 employees.For more information, please visit: www.verisilicon.com





