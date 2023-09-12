Meet T2M at IBC 2023 to explore High Performance, Cost-effective, and Innovative Semiconductor IP Cores for your next generation SoCs
Amsterdam, Netherlands – September 12, 2023 – T2M IP, a global leader in Semiconductor IP, is thrilled to announce its participation in the 2023 International Broadcasting Convention (IBC), September 15th to 18th, at the Amsterdam Rai. IBC promises to be an exciting platform for industry leaders, global media, the entertainment, and technology industry to explore Broadcast's latest advancements and applications in the realm of Broadcasting and Media.
As the world becomes increasingly interconnected through digital media, T2M IP remains at the forefront of Semiconductor IP technology, pushing the boundaries of what is possible. IBC 2023 offers an ideal stage for T2M IP to showcase its groundbreaking Semiconductor IP Cores for the development of next generation Broadcast SoCs.
A Glimpse into T2M IP’s IBC 2023 Showcase:
- Broadcast IPs: T2M IP's Semiconductor IP Cores are extracted from high-volume mass production STB SoCs. The Demodulator and Modulator IP Cores support all Broadcast standards including DVB S2X, DVB S2/S, DVB T2/T, DVB-C, ATSC, CCM, VCM, ACM DSNG, LDPC, FEC and more.
- Interface IPs: T2M IP's Interface Semiconductor IP Cores Controllers & Analog Phy’s facilitate seamless communication and connectivity with support of industry-standard interfaces such as Ethernet, DisplayPort (DP, eDP), HDMI, USB, DDR, PCIe, Memory, MIPI, and Peripheral IP Cores enabling a reliable data transfer and interoperability in diverse electronic systems.
- Wireless IPs: T2M IP's RF, Digital & SW Semiconductor IP Cores are revolutionizing the world of wireless connectivity, enabling rapid development of state-of-the-art Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, BLE, Zigbee, 5G, LTE,GNSS with high-performance, low-power wireless SoCs.
- Analog IPs: T2M IP's customizable ADC, DAC, PMU, PLL Semiconductor IP Cores, play a critical role in converting real-world signals to digital data and vice versa, with exceptional performance, high-resolution, low-power consumption, to deliver exceptional audio, video, and RF communication experiences.
T2M IP's participation in IBC 2023 underscores the pivotal role Semiconductor IP cores play in the broadcasting and media industries. As digital transformation accelerates, embracing Broadcast-driven solutions becomes imperative for staying competitive and relevant. T2M is committed to supplying leadership SW & Semiconductor IP Cores to industry leaders to accelerate this transformative journey.
T2M IP’s team are available to meeting with customers and partners at IBC 2023 to discuss their SoC design requirements and help them achieve their goals by providing leadership Semiconductor IP Cores for their designs and delivering tailored IP solutions that meet the needs of each customer, while also ensuring exceptional quality, reliability, performance, scalability, and customization to meet the specific requirements of each customer and companies of all sizes.
Schedule a meeting at IBC 2023: https://t-2-m.com/event/ibc
|
Search Silicon IP
T2M Hot IP
- Bluetooth Dual Mode v5.3 / IEEE 15.4 PHY/RF IP in TSMC22nm ULP
- GNSS Ultra low power (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou3, QZSS, IRNSS, SBAS) Digital ...
- USB 3.0/ PCIe 2.0/ SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 28HPC+
- DVB-S2X WideBand Demodulator & Decoder IP (Silicon Proven)
- MIPI D-PHY Tx IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 22ULP
Related News
- T2M invites Customers to explore High Performance, Cost-effective and Innovative IP Cores Solutions at DAC 2023
- intoPIX to Celebrate Successful Collaboration with Bridge Technologies at IBC 2023
- MIPI DevCon Returns to Silicon Valley to Explore MIPI in Automotive, IoT and Mobile
- 2026 All-Time High in Store for Global 300mm Semiconductor Fab Capacity After 2023 Slowdown, SEMI Reports
- intoPIX showcases its innovative image processing and compression solutions for human & machine vision at Embedded World 2023
Breaking News
- Hailo Selected VeriSilicon's ISP and Video IP for its AI Vision Processors Empowering Intelligent Surveillance Cameras
- Faraday Unveils 2.5D/3D Advanced Package Service for Chiplets
- intoPIX showcases the new lightweight video compression standards and technologies driving automotive innovation at AutoSens 2023
- Signature IP Extends Global Footprint to Israel with Local Sales and Application Engineering Presence
- GlobalFoundries Officially Opens US$4 Billion Expansion Facility in Singapore, Creating 1,000 New Jobs
Most Popular
- SK hynix's memory chips next in Huawei's 5G phone saga
- Arm IPO Likely to Lag Early Expectations, Observers Say
- Semiconductor industry sees revenue increase for the first time since 2021
- Andes Announces General Availability of the New AndesCore™ RISC-V Multicore Vector Processor AX45MPV
- Flanders Semiconductors: The New Hub for Semiconductor Ecosystem at the Heart of Europe
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page