Faraday Unveils 2.5D/3D Advanced Package Service for Chiplets

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- Sep. 12, 2023 -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, today announced the launch of its 2.5D/3D advanced package service. With an unique interposer manufacturing service for chiplets connection and close collaboration with top-tier foundry and OSAT suppliers to secure capacity, yield, quality, reliability, and schedule in production, Faraday assures seamless integration of multi-source dies, leading to project success.

Faraday goes beyond technology by offering flexible business models tailored to each customer's unique 2.5D/3D package project needs. Positioned neutrally and strategically, Faraday enhances flexibility and efficiency in advanced package service for multi-source chiplets, packaging, and manufacturing. In a long-term partnership with leading semiconductor foundry UMC and premier OSAT vendors in Taiwan, Faraday is capable of supporting custom passive/active interposer manufacturing with TSV, and proficiently managing 2.5D/3D package logistics.

Furthermore, Faraday deeps dive into package feasibility studies of chiplets and interposer based on the die information including die size, TSV, bump pitch and count, floorplan, substrate, power analysis, and thermal simulation. This comprehensive analysis not only comes up with an optimal package structure for each project in the early stage but also increases the success probability of the advanced package.

“Faraday empowers customers to redefine the possibilities of chip integration,” said Flash Lin, COO of Faraday. “Leveraging our SoC design expertise and backed by a 30-year experience of sustainable supply chain management, we are committed to production quality bearing in mind the exacting demands of the advanced package market.”

