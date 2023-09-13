TSMC Special Board of Directors Meeting Resolutions

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C., Sep. 12, 2023 – TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today held a special meeting of the Board of Directors, which passed the following resolutions:

Approved the purchase of 10% equity interest in IMS Nanofabrication Global, LLC from Intel Corporation for an amount not exceeding US$432.8 million. Approved an investment in Arm Holdings plc in an amount not exceeding US$100 million based on Arm’s share price at IPO.





