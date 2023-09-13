Optima Design Automation Receives ISO 26262 ASIL D Ready Certification from SGS-TÜV Saar

Optima’s advanced functional safety verification platform rated at the highest tool qualification level.

NAZARETH, ISRAEL, September 12, 2023 -- Optima Design Automation, a leader in next generation functional safety and IC-security verification, today announced that the internationally-recognized testing organization SGS-TÜV Saar GmbH of SGS Group has certified the company’s functional safety product range for use in ISO 26262 automotive semiconductor verification projects, up to ASIL-D.

"Nowadays, it should be a matter of course that tool manufacturers support tool users in tool qualification according to ISO 26262. This task was solved by Optima with excellence, their documents show best Practices and valid arguments for a tool classification as TCL1 and "ASIL D READY" could be certified.” noted Gudrun Neumann from SGS-TÜV Saar GmbH. These arguments for increased confidence in the Optima-SA™, Optima-HE™, Optima-SE™ products, which make up the Optima Safety Platform (OSP), enable OSP to be used for the development of safety-critical chips in the automotive sector with the highest Automotive Safety and Integrity Level,™ ASIL D.

In addition to SGS-TÜV Saar certification, the Optima Safety Platform has been previously certified for ISO 26262 by TÜV Nord, to a similar level of certification (click for press release).

“This certification milestone represents another step forward in providing the best-possible safety solution to our leading automotive semiconductor customers and the industry at large,” noted Jamil Mazzawi, Chief Executive Officer at Optima Design Automation. “Optima is now widely recognized as the leader in advanced safety analysis for automotive semiconductor chips and IP blocks by leading semiconductor companies.”

The Optima Safety Platform (OSP), includes multiple tools and technologies to enable different flows that tackle the hardest Functional Safety challenges. These include STL development, transient fault analysis, and permanent fault analysis. These flows not only automate and accelerate the measurement of safety targets (FMEDA parameters in ISO 26262) using Optima’s ultra-fast fault-simulator, but they also allow faster convergence to meet these goals, using dedicated debug, root-causing and automated-recommendation technologies such as Coverage Maximizer, STL Optimizer, Constant Analysis.

Pricing and Availability

The Optima Safety Platform, including the fully certified Optima-SA™, Optima-HE™ and Optima-SE™ are available today. Pricing is available upon request.

About Optima Design Automation

Optima Design Automation is the pioneer of next-generation automated fault analysis for automotive semiconductors functional safety and IC-security verification. The company’s certified product portfolio of automated solutions, accelerate fault simulation stipulated in the ISO 26262 standard by orders of magnitude and enabling a dramatic increase in analysis coverage and ultimate device quality. Optima partners with leading automotive semiconductor and IP vendors to create complete solutions that shorten safety critical device time-to-market. Optima’s key engineering leaders are certified experts on semiconductor functional safety. The company is privately held and is based in Nazareth, Israel. For more information, visit Optima-DA.com.





