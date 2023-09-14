Realtek and V-Nova Announce Support for MPEG-5 Part 2 LCEVC on Set-Top-Box SoCs

HSINCHU, Taiwan – September 14, 2023 – Realtek Semiconductor, a leading Taiwanese Semiconductor Company, and V-Nova, a leading provider of video compression solutions, today announced support for MPEG-5 Part 2 LCEVC in Realtek STB SoCs. This makes Realtek the first chipset provider to offer support for LCEVC.

Realtek and V-Nova have been cooperating extensively on developing and deploying multiple implementations of the LCEVC standard for both the existing and future portfolio of Realtek STB SoCs. LCEVC support provides the high levels of security, computational power, and performance required by operators and service providers for exceptional-quality premium content.

MPEG-5 part 2 LCEVC is the latest MPEG and ISO standard. Instead of replacing existing codecs, LCEVC enhances them, reducing both costs and energy consumption of the transcoding process by up to 70%. It also augments compression efficiency by up to 40%, with benefits that stack upon those of other methods to improve video compression, rather than being an alternative.

The addition of LCEVC to the capabilities of its STB SoCs underscores Realtek's commitment to staying at the forefront of video decoding technology, and delivering complete state-of-the-art solutions that enable its customers to deliver the highest quality services in the most efficient way.

Realtek’s Vice President and Spokesman, Yee-Wei Huang said, “We pay particular attention to the needs and requests of our clients, and it is clear that LCEVC is gaining traction and adoption. Realtek takes pride in integrating MPEG-5 Part 2 LCEVC into our STB chipsets roadmap as this strategic move underscores our commitment to equipping our clients with innovative solutions that enhance their capabilities and efficiency”.

In response to Realtek's commitment, V-Nova’s CEO, Guido Meardi, stated, “V-Nova is thrilled to announce this strategic collaboration with Realtek. By integrating MPEG-5 Part 2 LCEVC into their chipsets, Realtek demonstrates being at the forefront of market adoption of this technology. We look forward to the upcoming joint projects that will shape the future of video quality and efficiency”.

About Realtek

Realtek Semiconductor Corporation is a world-leading IC provider that designs and develops a wide range of IC products for connected media, communications network, computer peripheral, and multimedia applications. Products include 10/100/1000M/

2.5G/5G/10G Ethernet Controllers/PHYs, 10/100/1000M/2.5G/10G Ethernet Switch Controllers/Media Converter Controllers/Gateway Controllers, Wireless LAN Controllers & AP/Router SoCs, xDSL, VoIP Solutions, Bluetooth, xPON, IoT Solutions, Automotive Ethernet Solutions, High Fidelity Audio Solutions for Consumer and PC Applications, Card Reader Controllers, Web/IP Camera Controllers, LCD Monitor/ATV/DTV Controllers, and Digital Home Center Controllers. With advanced design expertise in RF, analog, and mixed signal circuits, and with strong manufacturing and system knowledge, Realtek offers full-featured, high-performance, low-power, and competitive total solutions. More information on Realtek can be found on the website: www.realtek.com.

About V-Nova

V-Nova is committed to unlocking higher quality digital experiences at scale. Its technologies, based on the innovative use of AI and parallel processing, improve data, video, imaging, point-cloud compression and have been granted international standard status by MPEG, ISO and SMPTE. V-Nova’s relentless investment in R&D has built a portfolio of over 700 international patents, along with a range of software products and solutions. More about V-Nova: www.v-nova.com





