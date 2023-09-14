Arm Begins 2nd Term on Nasdaq, at $54.5 Billion Valuation

By Nitin Dahad, EETimes (September 14, 2023)

EE Times Interviews Paul Williamson, Arm’s senior VP and general manager for the IoT business

Arm’s CEO today rang the opening bell on Nasdaq as the British chip designer began its second spell on the stock exchange, securing a valuation of $54.5 billion. The run-up to the IPO was the talk of not just the tech industry but also the global financial community—as this year’s largest IPO so far: SoftBank sold 95.5 million American Depositary shares of Arm at $51 apiece, raising $4.87 billion in the listing.

