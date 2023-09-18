Driving Europe's Chip Renaissance: TSMC's Vision with ESMC

By Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio, EETimes (September 15, 2023)

TSMC, in collaboration with Bosch, Infineon and NXP, is planning to invest in the European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (ESMC), based in Dresden, Germany. This strategic move aims to meet the burgeoning demand for advanced semiconductor-manufacturing services, particularly in the automotive and industrial sectors.

The establishment of ESMC signifies a pivotal development in Europe’s semiconductor industry. The consortium’s final investment decision hinges on the allocation of public funds, a matter currently under consideration within the framework of the European Chips Act.

A substantial boon to the regional economy, ESMC’s establishment is set to generate about 2,000 high-tech, professional jobs. Construction of the fab is slated to begin next year, with production scheduled to kick off in 2027.

