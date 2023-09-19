Rambus Added to PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (SOX)
SAN JOSE, Calif. – September 18, 2023 – Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced the company has been added to the PHLX Semiconductor Sector IndexSM (SOXSM), effective September 18, 2023.
“We are very pleased to join other major semiconductor companies in the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index on Nasdaq,” said Luc Seraphin, president and chief executive officer at Rambus. “This is a great milestone for Rambus in our ongoing evolution as a leading chip provider. I am very proud of the entire team for this accomplishment as we continue to execute on our strategy and drive the future growth of the company.”
The PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index composed of the 30 largest eligible semiconductor companies listed in the U.S., ranked by market capitalization. For a complete listing of companies view the PHLX Semiconductor Index.
|
Search Silicon IP
Rambus Inc. Hot IP
Related News
- New £1 billion strategy for UK's semiconductor sector
- Arteris IP Added to Russell 2000 Index
- Semiconductor Sector Shows Signs of Cooling
- Rambus to Acquire Silicon IP and Secure Protocols Business From Verimatrix, Creating Global Authority in Semiconductor Security IP
- Sondrel Announces 10M GBP Investment in European Semiconductor Sector
Breaking News
- QuickLogic and Xiphera Partner to Pioneer Post-Quantum Cryptography on eFPGAs
- Creonic Expands Satellite IP Core Portfolio with DVB-S2X Multi-Carrier Demodulator
- OPENEDGES and VisioNexT Shapes the Future of Vision AI SoCs
- Rambus Added to PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (SOX)
- Arm Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional American Depositary Shares
Most Popular
- Driving Europe's Chip Renaissance: TSMC's Vision with ESMC
- Synopsys Demonstrates Industry's First Interoperability of PCI Express 6.0 IP with Intel's PCIe 6.0 Test Chip
- Panmesia Raises $12.5 Million in Seed Funding with a Valuation Exceeding $81.4 Million in the CXL Semiconductor Arena
- Arm Begins 2nd Term on Nasdaq, at $54.5 Billion Valuation
- Continental and Ethernovia Announce Partnership to Develop Automotive Switch in 7nm
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page