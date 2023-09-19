Rambus Added to PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (SOX)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – September 18, 2023 – Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced the company has been added to the PHLX Semiconductor Sector IndexSM (SOXSM), effective September 18, 2023.

“We are very pleased to join other major semiconductor companies in the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index on Nasdaq,” said Luc Seraphin, president and chief executive officer at Rambus. “This is a great milestone for Rambus in our ongoing evolution as a leading chip provider. I am very proud of the entire team for this accomplishment as we continue to execute on our strategy and drive the future growth of the company.”

The PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index composed of the 30 largest eligible semiconductor companies listed in the U.S., ranked by market capitalization. For a complete listing of companies view the PHLX Semiconductor Index.





