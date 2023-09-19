OPENEDGES and VisioNexT Shapes the Future of Vision AI SoCs

Seoul, South Korea, September 19th, 2023 --- OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. (OPENEDGES), a leading silicon IP provider, is proud to announce its extensive memory subsystem IP licensing partnership with VisioNexT. As a spin-off from Hanwha Techwin, VisioNexT is a highly recognized global leader in AI SoC fabless semiconductors with a proven track record of developing high-quality products with exceptional performance, advanced features, and competitive pricing. OPENEDGES offers an integrated IP solution that includes DDR PHY, DDR memory controller, NoC interconnect, and NPU.

VisioNexT specializes in the development and manufacturing of intelligent vision Systems-on-Chips (SoCs), which are applied to diverse applications such as surveillance, autonomous driving, and industrial automation. As a demonstration of their confidence in OPENEDGES’ expertise, VisioNexT (formerly Hanwha Techwin) has engaged in three licensing agreements since 2018 for OPENEDGES’ memory subsystem IPs, including the DDR PHY, the DDR memory controller, and the Network-On-Chip Interconnect IPs. Through the accumulated licensing agreements, VisioNexT reaffirms its confidence in OPENEDGES’ integrated IP solutions’ reliability, performance, and scalability.

OPENEDGES’ memory subsystem IP platform introduces a paradigm shift, optimizing memory subsystems across extended metrics such as memory bandwidth, DRAM capacity, cost economics, PHY area, power consumption, and beyond. This strategic approach ensures comprehensive trade-off at the system or platform level, thereby enhancing the development of high-performance SoCs tailored for applications ranging from surveillance to automotive systems.

Sean Lee, CEO of OPENEDGES Technology, Inc.

“We are excited about our ongoing partnership with VisioNexT,” said Sean Lee, CEO of OPENEDGES Technology. “These multiple license agreements signify VisioNexT’s trust in our memory subsystem IPs to elevate the capabilities of their compact computer vision AI SoCs. We look forward to further empowering VisioNexT’s innovative solutions through our advanced silicon IP offerings.”

“VisioNexT strives to fulfill social responsibilities, guided by the principle of ‘going further together’ rather than ‘fast alone’,” said Jeong-Ho Woo, CEO of VisioNexT AI. “Through our collaboration with OPENEDGES, we provide technical power and flexibility to swiftly deliver new and diverse features that align with market demands and customer expectations.”

About OPENEDGES Technology, Inc.

OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. is a leading silicon IP provider of memory subsystem IPs for the semiconductor industry. They offer a wide range of state-of-the-art solutions, including DDR memory controllers, DDR PHY, NoC interconnect, and NPU IPs that are widely adopted by customers worldwide. Their IPs comply with JEDEC standards, including LPDDR5x/5/4x/4/3, DDR5/4/3, GDDR6, and HBM3, ensuring their compatibility with the latest DDR technology trends. In 2019, they acquired The Six Semiconductor, Inc. (TSS), specializing in high-speed memory PHYs across multiple technologies. OPENEDGES IPs deliver the increased performance, bandwidth, capacity, and efficiency to meet the ever-increasing data demands. As a publicly listed company on the Korean Stock Exchange Market (394280. KQ), OPENEDGES is well-positioned to continue its growth and maintain its leadership in the memory subsystem IPs market.

Learn more about the company and its offerings by visiting the official website at www.openedges.com.

About VisioNexT

VisioNexT is the SoC development department founded Hanwha Vision in 2021, a leader in optical design/manufacturing technology and image processing, to deliver stable, high-quality image processing SoCs for vision security, capable of enhancing Vision AI performance in various fields. VisioNexT’s cutting-edge image processing/AI processors are optimized to provide customers with high performance and software scalability.

Visit https://visionext.ai/en/ to learn more about VisioNexT.





