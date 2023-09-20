ADTechnology and BOS Semiconductor Collaborate to develop 5nm automotive semiconductors

SUWON, SOUTH KOREA, 20th September, 2023 – ADTechnology, South Korea's leading semiconductor design house, announced that the partnership of automotive high-performance SoCs (System-on-Chips) development based on Samsung Foundry’s 5nm process technology with BOS Semiconductor, a fabless startup specializing in the design of automotive system IC. In 2024, it plans to prototype and verify a neural network processing accelerator (NPU Accelerator) SoC for autonomous driving through MPW, and later mass-produce it. In addition, by 2027, the company plans to develop and commercialize a “Super SoC” for automotive market, laying the groundwork for long-term growth through this strategic partnership.

The NPU Accelerator SoC currently being developed by the parties is a core component of autonomous driving systems. Autonomous driving systems require complex neural network algorithms to process the massive amount of data from sensors such as cameras, LiDAR, and radar, to perceive and understand the surrounding environment, make decisions, and control the vehicle. The NPU Accelerator SoC is responsible for accelerating the data processing of neural network models used in various perception and decision-making tasks in autonomous driving. BOS Semiconductors aims to utilize high-performance, low-power consumption NPUs and optimize software to achieve superior power efficiency compared to competitors, with the goal of integrating them into Level 4 or higher autonomous driving systems. Successful development and commercialization of this product will enable BOS Semiconductors to grow into a global player in the automotive system semiconductor industry and successfully expand into markets abroad.

"Just as the advent of smartphones brought significant changes, the emergence of fully autonomous vehicles in the coming years will bring new changes to our lives,” ," said Jae-Hong Park, CEO of BOS Semiconductor. “BOS Semiconductors is developing the most crucial semiconductors to enable fully autonomous cars. This is just the beginning. We look forward to collaborating with various partners and creating differentiated semiconductors to realize our dream of becoming a global fabless company based in South Korea."

"Firstly, I would like to thank our customers and partners for the successful partnership. This project was largely driven by the design infrastructure and solutions that we have invested in over the past few years.“ said JK Park, CEO of ADTechnology. “Based on the diverse design experience accumulated on Samsung Foundry’s 5nm process technology, we will do our best to ensure the success of our customers so that BOS Semiconductor can become a cornerstone on the road to becoming a global fabless."

About ADTechnology

ADTechnology is a global leading ASIC design services and manufacturing services provider which has 21 years of business history and 800+ design/tape-out engineering experiences. Headquartered in Suwon, Korea, ADTechnology has R&D offices in Korea and Vietnam and sales offices in San Jose, USA and Munich, Germany. Including subsidiaries, there are more than 600 employees globally. ADTechnology is also listed on the Korean stock market, KOSDAQ. Most importantly, ADTechnology is a member of Samsung Foundry Design Solution Partner program, focusing on 4/5/8nm advanced ASIC SoCs encompassing Automotive, AI, HPC, Consumer and Industrial applications. For business contact, please, visit at https://en.adtek.co.kr/page/56





