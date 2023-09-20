Thalia expands footprint in China with appointment of Business Partner Fionn Liu

September 20, 2023 -- Thalia has appointed Fionn Liu as Business Partner in China following its recently announced expansion plans. Thalia’s Founder and CEO, Sowmyan R., says: “Fionn will play an important role in our business growth as we introduce the AMALIA platform to China. Geopolitical tensions and the forecasted growth in 2024 in China’s semiconductor market have magnified the need for diversification within the supply chain and a robust second sourcing strategy. As a result, semiconductor businesses need to be able to reuse and migrate their IP seamlessly between foundries and this is where our AMALIA platform can help. By leveraging AMALIA’s unique Technology Analyzer and Circuit Porting capabilities, businesses can reduce IP reuse project timelines by a remarkable 40% to quickly ensure their valuable IP can be efficiently deployed across different foundries, regions, or technologies.”

“Fionn Liu brings a wealth of industry experience spanning almost two decades, making her a valuable asset as we expand our footprint in China. Together, we’re ready to assist businesses within this dynamic environment, offering a seamless bridge between IP reuse and second sourcing strategies.”

With almost 20 years of experience in the semiconductor, IIOT and automotive industries, Fionn’s career encompasses both working for established businesses and advising startups in securing business partners, clients and investors. She has extensive experience in building long-term strategy and ecosystem support for high quality companies, and previously worked as a Product Marketing engineer at GlobalFoundries. She holds an MBA, an MS in Advanced Materials for Micro- and Nano-Systems, and a BE in Material Science.





