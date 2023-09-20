AiM Future Introduces Next-Generation NeuroMosAIc Processors, Expands Partnerships

Seoul, Korea, and San Jose, CA -- September 20, 2023 – AiM Future, the pioneer in concurrent multimodal inference accelerators for edge and end-point devices, announced a new family of NeuroMosAIc Processors delivering sixty percent higher performance efficiency over the previous generation. The products leverage numerous architecture and technology advancements enabling edge and end-point devices to perform complex AI tasks at the lowest power and cost.

The new family is comprised of the fully configurable NeuroMosAIc Processor and three pre-configured options, the ultra-low power NMP-350, a performance-efficiency-focused NMP-550, and an edge-computing-focused NMP-750. All are supported by the accompanying NeuroMosAIc Studio, extending applications in computer vision, audio, and multi-sensor fusion. The family leverages architecture version 2.6 enhancements including doubling AI compute density, expanded activation function acceleration, and improved system utilization resulting in a twenty-five percent smaller area and fifty percent lower power consumption when compared to the previous generation products executing the same neural network.

AiM Future continues to forge the path to natural cognition at the edge by enabling the simultaneous processing of multiple real-time sensor data streams within the existing size, weight, and power (SWaP) constraints of consumer electronics, automotive and mobile robotics. The offering is also compatible as a coprocessor to industry standard CPUs including Arm® Cortex®-A and Cortex-M processors.

AiM Future is committed to supporting its customers' need to stay ahead of the pace of innovation. As part of this mission, it has joined the Arm AI Partner Program, an ecosystem of companies committed to accelerating innovation and helping simplify AI deployment across multiple segments. The Arm AI Partner Program brings partners together to collaborate and provide best-in-class tools, algorithms, and applications to businesses worldwide.

“The pace of change in the field of AI is increasing every day with new technologies and use cases emerging across every industry, and developers need access to a wide range of hardware and software solutions to scale edge AI”, said Paul Williamson, senior vice president and general manager, IoT Line of Business at Arm. “We created the Arm AI Partner Program in 2019 to help address the opportunities AI can provide, and the program has continued to gain momentum, with 112 partners to date. With innovators like AiM Future on board, we look forward to seeing even more AI applications built on Arm.”

By joining the program, Aim Future continues to grow its network of strategic partnerships in support of customer success. The combination of the NeuroMosAIc Processor with Arm’s CPUs and platform solutions eases engineering design and reduces time to production.

“We are thrilled to partner with Arm and bring our technology to Arm’s global ecosystem. As part of LG Electronics, the first silicon using the NeuroMosAIc Processor was produced with an integrated Arm Cortex-A53”, said ChangSoo Kim, Chief Executive Officer of AiM Future. “We are excited to extend that partnership as AiM Future and address the rapidly expanding domain of edge AI, where consumers expect greater flexibility and real-time, multi-sensor analytics within existing cost and size budgets.”

Adding to AiM Future’s global ecosystem development, it announced a partnership with Design & Reuse, the de facto semiconductor intellectual property (IP), subsystems and solutions marketplace. Since 1997, Design & Reuse has been connecting semiconductor designers with enabling technology providers across the globe.

”Today’s SoCs are exponentially more complex than previous generations and addressing advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning applications introduces yet another layer for SoC designers to navigate”, said Gabriele Saucier, CEO of Design and Reuse. “We are grateful to partner with AiM Future, which is breaking down the barriers to adding low power, cost-optimized AI accelerators to common electronic systems across multiple industries.”

By working with Design & Reuse, AiM Future reaches thousands of semiconductor designers and product planners continually searching for advanced technologies to stay ahead of the competition. AI and machine learning acceleration technologies have emerged as one of the fastest-growing applications in the semiconductor industry.

”Leading silicon design teams for multiple decades has proven great products are the result of great talent and great IP”, says CEO ChangSoo Kim, AiM Future. “We are excited by partnering with D&R as another step on the path to enabling a global SoC design community pursuing greatness in the next generation of edge and end-point AI.”

Meeting the sensor-to-cloud AI deployment solutions driven by industry and national interests requires collaboration from enabling technology providers to cloud and network service providers. As a result, government and industry investment is intensifying across the globe to drive cooperation and innovation through international partnerships.

To this end, AiM Future announced the European Commission (EC) has accepted the proposal submitted by a consortium of its partners to the Horizon Program. SINTEF, one of Europe’s largest research institutes, leads a group of world-class universities, emerging technology innovators and industry leaders, including EMC, Ericsson, Intel, and Telenor, with the goal of bringing human-like cognition to the edge computing continuum.

“We are honored to lead a collection of leading innovators such as AiM Future with a common goal of addressing the many challenges standing in front of making seamless and ubiquitous AI a reality for society”, stated Hui Song, Senior Scientist and Acting Research Manager of SINTEF. “We are grateful the EC has recognized the importance of our goals and look forward to working with this talented collection of researchers and engineers.”

The three-year program sets out to demonstrate solutions to the circular challenges of delivering machine cognition at each layer of a sensor-to-cloud AI deployment, where each layer is required to deliver a unique level of autonomy through the data pipeline.

“While our NeuroMosAIc Processor addresses the problems closest to the point of data creation, achieving the goals of the program requires the integration of numerous complex technologies,” says Jaehwa Kwak, CTO of AiM Future, “The program offers an excellent opportunity for AiM Future to collaborate with a collection of international experts at the forefront of AI research and development. We are eager to demonstrate what the future holds for these innovative technologies.”

About AiM Future

Based in Seoul, South Korea, the company was founded in late 2020 with LG Electronics as a strategic investor. Subsequently, it attracted a Series-A round investment from leading venture capital firms including L&S Venture Capital, Hi Investment Partners, Daedeok Venture Partners, KB Investment, and We Ventures. The company is focused on the development of neural network hardware accelerator IP and compiler software. Its flagship NeuroMosAIc architecture achieved commercialization in 2019 and the company has executed several license agreements with partners around the globe. Learn more at https://www.aimfuture.ai.





