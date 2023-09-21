CEVA, Inc. Appoints Iri Trashanski as Chief Strategy Officer

Semiconductor industry veteran to lead CEVA's global strategy, corporate development and marketing to drive the company's next growth phase

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 21, 2023 -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies which have powered more than 16 billion devices to date, today announced that Iri Trashanski has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), reporting to CEVA CEO Amir Panush. Mr. Trashanski will be responsible for advancing the company's strategy through its next phase of growth, overseeing global strategy, corporate development and marketing.

Amir Panush, CEO of CEVA, commented: "Iri is a results-driven semiconductor and technology executive with deep expertise in corporate strategy, marketing and business development. His experience and knowledge gained from more than 20 years in the semiconductor industry will be instrumental in defining the company's future strategy and help drive long-term growth."

Mr. Trashanski said, "I am excited to join CEVA alongside Amir and the executive team. CEVA has built an impressive position as the trusted partner to semiconductors and OEMs for wireless connectivity, sensing and inferencing silicon IP and software. I look forward to helping the company expand on this success and uncover untapped markets and growth opportunities that will build shareholder value."

Iri Trashanski most recently served as the VP and GM of Data Center at GlobalFoundries, where he achieved an impressive growth in annual revenues and profitability and secured multi-billion-dollar long-term business contracts. He also led the company's strategy process and corporate development team. Before his tenure at GlobalFoundries, Mr. Trashanski held the position of Senior Vice President of Product and Market Development at Hitachi Vantara, where he steered strategic product direction, execution, and pivotal partnerships. His leadership journey includes significant executive positions at respected companies such as Samsung Semiconductors, Marvell, and SanDisk. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Babson College and a Bachelor of Arts degree from IDC, Israel.

