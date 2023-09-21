RISC-V processor with vector extension certified for ISO 26262 ASIL D ready
Nordic combines Arm and RISC-V for "remarkable" EEMBC benchmarks
By Steve Bush, ElectronicsWeekly (September 20, 2023)
Nordic Semiconductor has announced EEMBC benchmarks for its forthcoming multi-protocol nRF54H20 wireless microcontroller, which combines multiple Arm Cortex-M33 processors and multiple RISC-V coprocessors “optimised for specific types of workloads”, it said, adding that developers will be able to dynamically change between configurations for processing ability or energy efficiency.
