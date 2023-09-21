Intel launches compact RISC-V Nios processor core
By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe (September 20, 2023)
Intel has launched a new, compact soft core for its FPGA devices based on the RISC-V open instruction set architecture.
The Nios V/c compact microcontroller is the smallest core in the family, following V/m microcontroller core and the V/g general purpose core.
