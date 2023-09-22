Rambus MACsec-IP-361 is Certified ASIL-B Ready
September 22, 2023 -- We are pleased to announce that we have added another automotive-grade security IP solution to our portfolio. The Rambus MACsec-IP-361 has been certified ISO 26262 ASIL-B Ready by TÜV-SGS, making it an ideal solution to help our customers reduce development time and risk when designing a fully certified MACsec-capable SoC or ASIC.
MACsec (Media Access Control Security) is a security protocol that provides authentication, confidentiality, and integrity for data on Ethernet links. As cars become more and more connected, and cybersecurity threats evolve, MACsec provides an effective solution to address the security challenges faced by automotive Ethernet networks.
In-vehicle networks are vulnerable to a number of threats such as eavesdropping, denial-of-service attacks, man-in-the middle attacks, and unauthorized access. In contrast to regular networks, an in-vehicle network requires the unwanted behavior of the network to be detectable, and handled according to both automotive safety and cybersecurity requirements.
Targeting silicon architectures of automotive Ethernet MCUs, switches and sensor SoCs, Rambus developed the dedicated automotive-grade MACsec-IP-361 as a plug-and-play block for integration into an Ethernet hardware stack. Both system and line sides support the industry standard MII/GMII interfaces for 10/100/1000M rates and respective XGMII interfaces for higher rates. The ASIL-B Ready MACsec-IP-361 contains all necessary safety measures without a need for external safety measures.
For more details on how MACsec works, how it handles the security aspects of communications between zonal gateways in cars, and how Rambus MACsec IP can be employed for use cases spanning multiple speed grade and integration deployments, download our new white paper Securing Automotive Ethernet with MACsec Silicon IP.
