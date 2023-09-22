Analog Bits to Join Intel Foundry Services Chip Design Ecosystem Expanding 3nm IP Offerings

Sunnyvale, CA, September 22, 2023 – Analog Bits (www.analogbits.com), the industry’s leading provider of low-power mixed-signal IP (Intellectual Property) solutions is collaborating with Intel Foundry Services (IFS) to develop power optimized Multi-protocol SERDES up to PCIe Gen 5 datarates on Intel 3 process.

"As part of our IDM 2.0 strategy, IFS is partnering with leading IP companies like Analog Bits to create a robust chip design ecosystem that will help our mutual customers deliver leading-edge silicon performance for the most demanding applications," said Suk Lee, Vice President of Design Ecosystem Technology at IFS. "Our advanced processes & packaging technologies and resilient supply chain, combined with Analog Bits PCIe SERDES IP, will pave the way for chip designers to improve their SoC power envelope and lower overall cost."

“IFS is unleashing its silicon design and manufacturing expertise to build customers’ world-changing products. We are pleased to expand our differentiated SERDES IP offerings at IFS for customers requiring domestic manufacturing.” said Mahesh Tirupattur, Executive Vice President at Analog Bits. “We are honored to be chosen by IFS and we will continue expanding our IP product offering with IFS and their customers.”

Founded in 1995, Analog Bits, Inc. is the leading supplier of mixed-signal IP with a reputation for easy and reliable integration into advanced SOCs. Our products include precision clocking macros, Sensors, programmable interconnect solutions such as multi-protocol SERDES and programmable I/Os. With billions of IP cores fabricated in customer silicon, from 0.35- micron to 3nm processes, Analog Bits has an outstanding heritage of "first-time-working” with foundries and IDMs.





