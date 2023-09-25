Unlock the Power of DisplayPort v1.4 Tx/Rx PHY and Controller IP Cores: Maximize the Potential of Your Next-Generation Products
September 25, 2023. – T2M-IP, the worldwide independent silicon IP Cores provider and Technology expert with a global presence is excited to share that their partner, a leading global provider of silicon IP cores and technology solutions, has top-notch DisplayPort/eDisplayPort v1.4 Tx-Rx PHY and Controller Interface IP Cores. These IP cores are now ready for use in various semiconductor projects, and they have a proven track record in silicon production, including for Automotive SoCs.
These IP cores are specifically designed to meet the demanding requirements of the DisplayPort v1.4 standard. With this advanced technology, you can ensure that your products deliver high-quality graphics and exceptional performance.
The DisplayPort/eDisplayPort 1.4 Tx, Rx PHY, and Controller IP cores are essential IP Cores for UHD (4K & 8K) video interface applications, now considered a standard feature in virtually all display products. These IP cores adhere to the specifications set by the VESA and are designed to support resolutions up to Full Ultra HD 8K at a smooth 60 frames per second. These versatile DisplayPort v1.4 Tx, Rx IP Cores come with highly integrated IP blocks that require minimal customization, making them exceptionally user-friendly. They are capable of handling high-speed data rates of up to 8.1Gbps per channel, and the DisplayPort Rx IP can optionally include a High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) function for secure transmission of protected multimedia content.
The DisplayPort v1.4 Tx, and Rx PHY IPs are designed around four primary link channels and one AUX channel. This architecture accommodates a wide range of bit rates, starting from 1.62Gbps (RBR) and going up to 8.1Gbps (HBR3). The main link operation can be configured with 1, 2, or 4 lanes, allowing for greater flexibility in system design. Additionally, these PHYs support SSD mode and handle both video and audio packets, making them highly adaptable and dependable solutions.
These DisplayPort IP Cores have found applications in a variety of consumer electronics products, including digital TVs, tablets, digital cameras, streaming media players, set-top boxes, home theater systems, and game consoles, attesting to their widespread adoption and reliability in the market.
In addition to Display Port/eDisplay Port 1.4 IP Cores, T2M’s wide & complex silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes USB, HDMI, MIPI (DSI, CSI, UniPro, UFS, Sound wire, I3C), PCIe, DDR, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, V-by-One, LVDS, programmable SerDes, Serial ATA and much more available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm and can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge process nodes on request.
Availability:
Don't miss out on the opportunity to unlock your products' true potential. Contact us today to license our DisplayPort and v1.4 Tx/Rx PHY and Controller IP cores and discover the limitless possibilities for your next-generation products. Unleash cutting-edge potential and achieve unparalleled success in the market. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo
About:
T2M-IP is the global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, electronic communications devices, semiconductor industry’s Display solutions, Radar digital displays, monitors, TVs and other consumer electronics SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
