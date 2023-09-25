Alphawave Semi: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2023

LONDON, United Kingdom and TORONTO, Ontario, Canada, 25 September 2023 – Alphawave IP Group plc (LSE: AWE, “Alphawave Semi”, the “Company”), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure, has published its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2023.

Highlights

Technology leadership and product portfolio underpin broader customer base of 85 (H1 2022: 28)

16 design wins; 91% of Licence and NRE bookings from North American, EMEA and APAC (exc. China) customers

Bookings up 251% year-on-year to US$187m. Backlog excluding royalties of US$365m (FY 2022: US$365m)

Revenue up 228% year-on-year to US$187m including contribution from the acquisition of OpenFive

Adjusted EBITDA1 of US$32m and adjusted EBITDA margin of 17% (H1 2022: US$23m and 41%) reflect R&D investment and change in business mix including silicon

H1 2023 operating loss of US$3m compared to H1 2022 operating profit of US$30m

Cash outflow from operating activities of US$31m (H1 2022: US$32m cash inflow)

Net debt1 of US$100m (H1 2022: net cash US$452m)

FY 2023 outlook unchanged with increased profitability expected in H2 2023. Medium-term outlook unchanged and continued confidence in growth prospects

Financial Summary and APMs1 – US$m H1 2023 H1 2022 Change Licence and NRE 73.6 57.1 29% Royalties and silicon 113.6 – nm Revenue 187.2 57.1 228% Operating (loss)/profit (2.6) 29.9 (109%) Operating margin (1%) 52% EBITDA1 10.7 32.7 (67%) EBITDA margin 6% 57% Adjusted EBITDA1 32.4 23.2 40% Adjusted EBITDA margin 17% 41% (Loss)/profit after tax (13.4) 16.3 182% (Loss)/profit after tax margin (7%) 28% Adjusted Profit after tax1 15.4 6.7 130% Adjusted PAT margin 8% 12% Pre-tax operating cash flow (31.3) 32.2 (197%) Cash and cash equivalents 122.8 451.8 (73%) Net (debt)1/cash (100.0) 451.8 (122%)

Bookings2 and Design Win Activity – US$m H1 2023 H1 2022 Change Licence and NRE 114.9 38.5 199% Royalties and silicon3 72.2 14.9 384% New Bookings 187.2 53.4 251%

1 See note 4 Alternative Performance Measures (APMs). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Profit after Tax exclude foreign exchange

adjustments, share-based payments, deferred compensation payments, and M&A transaction costs.

2 Bookings are a non-IFRS measure representing legally binding and largely non-cancellable commitments by customers to license our technology. Bookings comprise licence fees, non-recurring engineering, support, silicon orders, and, in some instances, our estimates of potential future royalties.

