Alphawave Semi: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2023

LONDON, United Kingdom and TORONTO, Ontario, Canada, 25 September 2023 – Alphawave IP Group plc (LSE: AWE, “Alphawave Semi”, the “Company”), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure, has published its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2023.
Highlights
- Technology leadership and product portfolio underpin broader customer base of 85 (H1 2022: 28)
- 16 design wins; 91% of Licence and NRE bookings from North American, EMEA and APAC (exc. China) customers
- Bookings up 251% year-on-year to US$187m. Backlog excluding royalties of US$365m (FY 2022: US$365m)
- Revenue up 228% year-on-year to US$187m including contribution from the acquisition of OpenFive
- Adjusted EBITDA1 of US$32m and adjusted EBITDA margin of 17% (H1 2022: US$23m and 41%) reflect R&D investment and change in business mix including silicon
- H1 2023 operating loss of US$3m compared to H1 2022 operating profit of US$30m
- Cash outflow from operating activities of US$31m (H1 2022: US$32m cash inflow)
- Net debt1 of US$100m (H1 2022: net cash US$452m)
- FY 2023 outlook unchanged with increased profitability expected in H2 2023. Medium-term outlook unchanged and continued confidence in growth prospects
|Financial Summary and APMs1 – US$m
|H1 2023
|H1 2022
|Change
|Licence and NRE
|73.6
|57.1
|29%
|Royalties and silicon
|113.6
|–
|nm
|Revenue
|187.2
|57.1
|228%
|Operating (loss)/profit
|(2.6)
|29.9
|(109%)
|Operating margin
|(1%)
|52%
|
|EBITDA1
|10.7
|32.7
|(67%)
|EBITDA margin
|6%
|57%
|
|Adjusted EBITDA1
|32.4
|23.2
|40%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|17%
|41%
|
|(Loss)/profit after tax
|(13.4)
|16.3
|182%
|(Loss)/profit after tax margin
|(7%)
|28%
|
|Adjusted Profit after tax1
|15.4
|6.7
|130%
|Adjusted PAT margin
|8%
|12%
|
|Pre-tax operating cash flow
|(31.3)
|32.2
|(197%)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|122.8
|451.8
|(73%)
|Net (debt)1/cash
|(100.0)
|451.8
|(122%)
|Bookings2 and Design Win Activity – US$m
|H1 2023
|H1 2022
|Change
|Licence and NRE
|114.9
|38.5
|199%
|Royalties and silicon3
|72.2
|14.9
|384%
|New Bookings
|187.2
|53.4
|251%
1 See note 4 Alternative Performance Measures (APMs). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Profit after Tax exclude foreign exchange
adjustments, share-based payments, deferred compensation payments, and M&A transaction costs.
2 Bookings are a non-IFRS measure representing legally binding and largely non-cancellable commitments by customers to license our technology. Bookings comprise licence fees, non-recurring engineering, support, silicon orders, and, in some instances, our estimates of potential future royalties.
