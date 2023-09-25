Arm shares return to offer price
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (September 25, 2023)
Eight days after its IPO, Friday’s market close saw Arm shares at 32 cents above the $51 offer price after hitting $63 in the days immediately after the offer.
