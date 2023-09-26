Ashling's RiscFree™ SDK Now Supports RISC-V® Processor Cores from CAST

CAST BA51 and BA53 IP core customers can now use Ashling’s RiscFree™ SDK to develop and debug systems that use these RISC-V processors

Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey and Limerick, Ireland — September 26, 2023 — Semiconductor intellectual property provider CAST and embedded tools developer Ashling today announced support for RISC-V® processor cores from CAST in Ashling’s RiscFree™ software development kit (SDK).

RiscFree is Ashling’s popular integrated development environment (IDE), and debugger for RISC-V based systems. Ashling combines this with compiler toolchains and complements RiscFree with the powerful Ashling Opella-XD Debug and Vitra-XS Debug & Trace Probes. The 32-bit BA51 Ultra-Low Power and BA53 Low-Power Deeply Embedded RISC-V Processor IP cores from CAST are now supported in the latest version of RiscFree.

“Ashling has a 30-year track record delivering tools that empower embedded system developers, and we are excited to satisfy repeated requests and make the excellent RiscFree SDK a new option for our RISC-V IP core customers,” said Nikos Zervas, CAST’s chief executive officer.

“Well-respected for a wide range of IP cores, CAST is moving rapidly into the RISC-V processor arena and we are happy to help their users develop and debug systems quicker and more thoroughly with our RiscFree SDK,” said Hugh O’Keeffe, Ashling’s chief executive officer.

About the RiscFree SDK

Ashling’s RiscFree SDK’s popularity has been growing dramatically due to its ease of use, broad functionality, real-time trace support, and plug-in architecture. Its features include:

An Eclipse-based IDE supporting full source and project creation, editing, building, and debugging;

Automatic source code formatting, syntax coloring, and function folding;

Integrated Profiling and Code Coverage tools;

Integrated GCC or LLVM compiler toolchains;

The integrated QEMU ISA simulator with support for other instruction and cycle-accurate simulators;

A high-level RISC-V register viewer;

Project wizards, templates, examples, and more.

To learn more about the RiscFree SDK visit www.ashling.com/ashling-riscfree/.

About Ashling

Ashling has been a leading provider of Embedded Development Tools & Services since 1982, with design centers in Limerick Ireland and Kochi India and sales and support offices in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and America. The company has a particular focus on RISC-V and is the first to bring tools to the market supporting the heterogeneous debugging of RISC-V cores along with other cores from multiple vendors. Visit www.ashling.com for more details.

About CAST

Computer Aided Software Technologies, Inc. (CAST) is a silicon IP provider founded in 1993 and celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. CAST’s ASIC and FPGA IP product line includes microcontrollers and processors; compression engines for data, images, and video; interfaces for automotive, aerospace, and other applications; various common peripheral devices; and comprehensive SoC security modules. All conform to CAST’s strict quality standards for design, verification, and productization. Together with CAST’s responsive technical support, this ensures that designers using IP from CAST enjoy A Better IP Experience. Learn more by visiting www.cast-inc.com.





