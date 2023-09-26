Codasip selects Verilock to provide secure hardware authentication technology
Implementing future-proof security functionality based on patented Entropy Extraction Device (EED) technology
Munich, Germany, 26 September 2023 – Codasip, the leader in RISC-V Custom Compute, and Verilock, a US-based hardware security company, have entered into an agreement for Codasip to exclusively provide its ASIC customers with future-proof security technology from Verilock. Codasip has chosen to work with Verilock to implement multiple security functions such as device authentication, firmware signing, original content provenance, and one-time pad encryption based on the patented Entropy Extraction Device (EED) technology. The technology is built on advanced research leveraging chaotic networks for a novel and virtually unbreakable authentication solution.
Industry sectors such as autonomous cars, Industry 4.0, privacy protection, and the IoT all have high-security requirements. From device authentication to over-the-air software updates and secure boot, data encryption based on random cryptographic key generation is a must. However, these innovations also come with threats and vulnerabilities that may not be covered by such a mechanism. ML/AI and quantum computers open the door to malicious behaviors including side-channel attacks.
Brett Cline, chief commercial officer at Codasip, commented: “The semiconductor industry needs authentication solutions infused into the hardware. We also need this technology to be sophisticated enough to stay a step ahead of the bad actors. This is exactly what the ingenious team at Verilock has developed. Through our collaboration, we can provide a unique, future-proof, and flexible approach.”
Verilock was founded in 2021 to commercialize pioneering work between Ohio State University and Potomac Research LLC in the field of dynamical chaotic networks. The company provides a virtually unbreakable authentication solution based on Entropy Extraction Device (EED) technology.
Jim Northup, chief executive officer at Verilock, said: “Current security solutions with hardware at their root have one or a handful of root keys or identifiers. This can be compromised by a motivated adversary using physical or machine learning-driven side-channel attacks. We have reinvented hardware authentication by leveraging chaotic networks. The result is truly quantum-safe systems with new possibilities for flexible and custom implementation. It’s a perfect fit with Codasip’s Custom Compute approach.”
Learn more about Codasip solutions at https://codasip.com/solutions/
About Codasip
Codasip is a processor technology company enabling system-on-chip developers to differentiate their products for competitive advantage. Customers leverage the transformational potential of the open RISC-V ISA in a unique way through Codasip’s custom compute offering: Codasip Studio design automation tools and a fully open architecture licensing model combine with a range of processor IP that can be easily customized. The company is proudly European and serves a global market, where billions of devices are already enabled by Codasip technology. Learn more at www.codasip.com
|
Search Silicon IP
Codasip Hot IP
Related News
- Kudelski IoT empowers hardware security for semiconductor manufacturers with new Secure IP portfolio
- Codasip adds Veridify secure boot to RISC-V processors
- Codasip to Offer Secure Boot Solutions with Veridify Tools
- Intrinsic ID's Scalable Hardware Root of Trust IP Delivers Device Authentication for IoT Security in NXP LPC Microcontroller Portfolio
- Inside Secure delivers strong customer authentication for Visma Solutions
Breaking News
- PrimisAI Forms to Revolutionize Hardware Design with Leading AI Solutions
- Analog Bits to Demonstrate Automotive Grade IP's Including a Novel High Accuracy Sensor at TSMC 2023 North America Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum
- Synopsys Unveils Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Automotive-Grade IP on TSMC's N5A Process Technology
- Ashling's RiscFree™ SDK Now Supports RISC-V® Processor Cores from CAST
- Cadence AI-Powered Virtuoso Studio Supports RF and mmWave Design Reference Flows for TSMC N16RF, N6RF and N4PRF
Most Popular
- Arm shares return to offer price
- Q2 Revenue for Top 10 Global IC Houses Surges by 12.5% as Q3 on Pace to Set New Record, Says TrendForce
- GlobalFoundries Announces Opening of New Malaysia Office to Support Global Manufacturing Operations
- SMIC Well on Its Way to 5-nm Breakthrough, Observers Say
- Nordic combines Arm and RISC-V for "remarkable" EEMBC benchmarks
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page