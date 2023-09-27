Analog Bits to Demonstrate Automotive Grade IP's Including a Novel High Accuracy Sensor at TSMC 2023 North America Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum
Sunnyvale, CA, September 27, 2023 – Analog Bits (www.analogbits.com), the industry’s leading provider of low-power mixed-signal IP (Intellectual Property) solutions will be demonstrating Automotive Grade silicon data in TSMC N5A process as well as their new novel high accuracy temperature Sensor at TSMC 2023 North America Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Ecosystem Forum. This development is part of Analog Bits’ broadening portfolio of Mixed Signal IP in advanced TSMC 3nm, 4nm, and 5nm processes, and design kits are available now.
“As we work with leading edge automotive customers on advanced FinFet processes, thermal issues continue to be a concern and need for multiple instances of sensors continues. Furthermore, many applications cannot have additional test costs associated with trimming for higher accuracy” said Mahesh Tirupattur, Executive Vice President at Analog Bits. “We have been working on designs for improving un-trimmed accuracy in FinFets and reducing the area of the Sensors and we are pleased to demonstrate working silicon of these higher accuracy Sensors on N5A process. Come and watch the demo at our booth.”
When:
September 27th, 2023
About Analog Bits
Founded in 1995, Analog Bits, Inc. is the leading supplier of mixed-signal IP with a reputation for easy and reliable integration into advanced SOCs. Our products include precision clocking macros, Sensors, programmable interconnect solutions such as multi-protocol SERDES and programmable I/O’s. With billions of IP cores fabricated in customer silicon, from 0.35 micron to 3nm processes, Analog Bits has an outstanding heritage of "first-time-working” with foundries and IDMs.
