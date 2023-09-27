PrimisAI Forms to Revolutionize Hardware Design with Leading AI Solutions
LOS GATOS, Calif. -- Sept 27, 2023 – PrimisAI, a pioneering newcomer to the hardware design landscape, is thrilled to announce its official launch. The company debuts with pushing forward the development and commercialization of the groundbreaking generative AI-based tool, RapidGPT, designed to revolutionize FPGA design. PrimisAI's RapidGPT innovative solution empowers hardware designers with a natural language interface, enhancing productivity and accelerating time-to-market. This advanced technology fosters a more intuitive interaction with hardware description language (HDL) by understanding RTL and verification engineers' intent and offering context-aware suggestions.
"We're excited to introduce PrimisAI and share our vision with the world," said Pierre-Emmanuel Gaillardon, CEO of PrimisAI. "Our team is eager to unveil our FPGA design solutions and expand our mission into broader domains of design, verification, and EDA for both FPGA and ASIC targets."
PrimisAI's launch signifies a pivotal moment in the hardware design industry, offering technical professionals access to cutting-edge generative AI solutions that drive efficiency and innovation. For more information about PrimisAI and RapidGPT, please visit primis.ai
About PrimisAI
PrimisAI is the premier destination for cutting-edge hardware design automation. Its generative AI solution is the ultimate companion for hardware engineers, featuring advanced Language-to-Code and Language-to-Verification capabilities. PrimisAI's interactive AI assistant swiftly tackles complex hardware challenges, and covers the entire design stack, from concept to Bitstream/GDSII. What sets PrimisAI apart is its on-premise deployment capabilities and its easily extendable knowledge base, catering to client-specific IPs, ensuring the customer hardware design experience is unparalleled. With PrimisAI, the future and accessibility of hardware design has no limits. For more information, please visit primis.ai.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Agnisys Delivers Novel AI Technology and FPGA Support for IP and SoC Specification Automation
- BrainChip Showcases Foundation for next generation AI solutions at AI Hardware & Edge AI Summit
- OPENEDGES Highlights Advanced Memory Subsystem IPs at the AI Hardware & Edge AI Summit 2023
- Rapid Silicon Launches Revolutionary RapidGPT for FPGA Designers
- Efinix Releases TinyML Platform for Highly Accelerated AI Workloads on Its Efficient FPGAs
Breaking News
- Chips&Media Announces the Release of "CMNP," the New Neural Processor IP
- PrimisAI Forms to Revolutionize Hardware Design with Leading AI Solutions
- Analog Bits to Demonstrate Automotive Grade IP's Including a Novel High Accuracy Sensor at TSMC 2023 North America Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum
- GlobalFoundries and Microchip Announce Microchip's 28nm SuperFlash® Embedded Flash Memory Solution in Production
- GlobalFoundries Unveils Power-Efficient Advancements to 22FDX® Platform at Annual Tech Summit
Most Popular
- Arm shares return to offer price
- Q2 Revenue for Top 10 Global IC Houses Surges by 12.5% as Q3 on Pace to Set New Record, Says TrendForce
- GlobalFoundries Announces Opening of New Malaysia Office to Support Global Manufacturing Operations
- SMIC Well on Its Way to 5-nm Breakthrough, Observers Say
- Nordic combines Arm and RISC-V for "remarkable" EEMBC benchmarks
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page