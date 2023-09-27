Next Generation Flash device enabling small size, low power and direct connection with digital circuit which opens up new possibiities
Chips&Media Announces the Release of "CMNP," the New Neural Processor IP
Seoul, South Korea -- Sep. 27, 2023 - Chips&Media, Inc. today announced the release of "CMNP" (Chips&Media Neural Processor) for customers who want value-added image enhancement features in deep learning-based video processing. They begin the promotion of CMNP in October 2023. Chips&Media is a worldwide leading hardware IP provider of video codec, computer vision, and image signal processors and has a partnership with a number of major SoC manufacturer customers.
Chips&Media’s CMNP, the new Neural Processing Unit (NPU) product, competes for high-performance neural processing-based IP for edge devices. CMNP provides exceptionally enhanced image quality based on deep learning compared to conventional image processing algorithm. CMNP is based on efficient hardware architecture that offers a specialty in high-quality video processing in real-time (HD 1280 x 720, FHD 1920 x 1080, 4K 3840 x 2160). It also has a superior computing performance, which supports up to 4K60fps super-resolution and noise reduction in real-time. Moreover, an object detection feature will be added to CMNP soon.
The general usage of CMNP is expected to be super-resolution for post-processing and noise reduction for pre-processing in edge devices. The promotion will focus on CMNP equipped with super-resolution or noise reduction features in the evaluation package, including a SW C-model and an HW RTL for potential customers.
Detailed technical specifications and applications of CMNP will be updated shortly.
About Chips&Media
Chips&Media provides ultra-low-power, high-performance multi-codec video IPs to semiconductor companies internationally specializing in video codec, deep learning-based video, and image processing IP cores for the surveillance, automotive, and broader consumer electronic markets. The company was founded in 2003 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with offices worldwide.
Visit www.chipsnmedia.com for more information.
