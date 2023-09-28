How the Worlds of Chiplets and Packaging Intertwine

By Majeed Ahmad, EETimes (September 26, 2023)

Chiplets mark a new era of semiconductor innovation, and packaging is an intrinsic part of this ambitious design undertaking. However, while chiplet and packaging technologies work hand in hand to redefine the possibilities of chip integration, this technological tie-up isn’t that simple and straightforward.

In chip packaging, the bare chip die is encapsulated in a supporting case with electrical contacts. The case protects the bare die from physical harm and corrosion and connects the chip to a PCB. This form of chip packaging has existed for decades.

