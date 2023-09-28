China Gears Up for Chip Dumping, Ex-DoC Official Says
By Alan Patterson, EETimes (September 26, 2023)
China’s government has used dumping to destroy overseas tech industries and take them over, former Department of Commerce (DoC) Under Secretary Nazak Nikakhtar told EE Times. The next targets are legacy chips and electric vehicle (EV) batteries, she predicted.
Nikakhtar began her career at DoC’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) just after China joined the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001. She had just started seeing “systematic practices” by China that “hollowed out” U.S. tech industries. The October 2022 export control rules of the U.S. that are aimed at slowing China’s advance into leading-edge semiconductor nodes have failed, she said.
