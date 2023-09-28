M31 Announces Low-Power IP Solutions for TSMC's N12e Process

Hsinchu, Taiwan - September 28, 2023 -- M31 Technology Corporation (M31), a global professional silicon intellectual property (IP) provider today announced that Jayanta, VP of Technical Marketing of M31 Technology, presented a speech on "Driving AIoT Innovation - M31 Low-Power IP" at the TSMC North America 2023 Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Ecosystem Forum, showcasing M31's low-power silicon intelligence (IP) solution on TSMC's N12e process technology, which has been recognized with TSMC's Specialty Process IP Partner Award for the seventh time.

Today, Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) has demonstrated significant commercial potential in both technology and application domains. The applications of AIoT have expanded from smartphones and tablets to encompass home appliances, factories, healthcare devices, and autonomous vehicles. With the continuous advancement of advanced process technologies, areas such as 5G communication and high-speed computing have become key directions for development. As a long-term and close partner of TSMC, M31 has been recognized almost every year with the TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award for Special Process IP, recognizing M31's outstanding performance in IP development and services. In the wave of developing AI-powered IoT devices and other high-efficiency, high-performance edge device applications, M31 is closely following the footsteps of TSMC's N12e process technology to address the diverse design requirements of the AIoT market in terms of speed, power, and cost-area. M31 has developed a series of low-power IP solutions that support higher performance, improved power efficiency, and lower leakage power requirements, including low-power Memory Compiler, Standard Cell Library, General Purpose Input/Output Library (GPIO).

M31 has introduced two types of low-power memory solutions with different characteristics: Low VDD Memory and Ultra Low Leakage (ULL) Memory. The Low VDD Memory supports low voltage of 0.6V and provides four low-power modes and Dynamic Voltage and Frequency Scaling (DVFS) technology, and ensures stability during low-voltage operation through M31's read/write assist techniques. On the other hand, M31's ULL Memory utilizes TSMC's ULL bit-cell technology, significantly improving static low-power performance to achieve energy-efficient design goals. Furthermore, customers can leverage M31's competitive standard cell libraries and combine them with power management and low-power optimization packages to shorten development cycles, enhance module precision, and are particularly suitable for various AIoT designs.

Jayanta, VP of Technical Marketing at M31, said, " We are honored to participate in TSMC's annual event, and to receive TSMC's OIP Partner of the Year award once again. M31's close and in-depth strategic partnership with TSMC is evident in the advancement of innovative IP for AIoT applications. In the future, M31 will continue to provide customers with leading-edge design solutions through continuous collaboration and technology innovation with TSMC, playing a pivotal role in the rapid development of the AIoT field.”

About M31 Technology

M31 Technology Corporation (6643-TW) is a professional silicon intellectual property (IP) provider. M31 is honored to have received the TSMC Open Innovation Platform® Partner of the Year award for Specialty Process IP for five years in a row. The company was founded in 2011 with its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. By virtue of substantial experiences in IP development, IC design, electronic design automation fields, and IP integration service, the main products include High-Speed Interface IP designs such as USB, PCIe, MIPI, SATA, and SerDes; Foundation IP such as standard cell library, memory compiler, GPIO, and OPPA library solutions; Analog IP such as ADC, PLL, LDO, and PVT sensor. And continue to expand product portfolios such as processor hardcore IP as well as integration of interface PHY and controller. Learn more at m31tech.com





