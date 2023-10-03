CEA and Siemens collaborate on research to expand applications of Digital Twin for industry

Plano, Texas, USA – October 3, 2023 -- Siemens Digital Industries Software and CEA-List, a technological research institute focused on smart digital systems research, announced today the signing of a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on research to further extend and enhance digital twin capabilities with artificial intelligence (AI) and explore greater integration of embedded software on both virtual and hybrid platforms.

The research collaboration will bring together the two organizations’ combined industry expertise with the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio and CEA-List’s toolset to help break down the barriers between electronics design, software development and mechanical engineering disciplines using digital twin technologies. This is expected to help customers to significantly reduce the time and cost of verification and validation and to drive significant improvements in product quality and accelerate time to market across the full electronics systems product lifecycle; from architectural exploration to design and development. Alongside this, the research will further explore the use of Digital twin technologies for autonomous driving, smart robotics and health domains.

“With the strong increase in electronics and software content of products and systems, there is a clear need for multi-domain, multi-fidelity system simulation solutions to relieve multiple design and verification challenges. We share a vision with CEA of an even more comprehensive Digital Twin and believe we can implement this vision through the power of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio because it covers everything from Electronic Design Automation software and hardware tools to system, sensors and multi-physics simulation software,” said Jean-Marie Brunet, VP&GM of Hardware Assisted Verification Division, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “From chip-to-system, this collaboration with CEA-List is expected to further expand the application domains and technology breadth of these solutions.”

“At CEA-List, we are delighted to partner with Siemens, who share our common vision about the importance of a more holistic Digital Twin. CEA-List will contribute its expertise in digital technologies and tools from immersive and functional digital twin platforms (XDE and Papyrus), artificial intelligence and code verification areas,” said Alexandre Bounouh, CEO of CEA-List. “We believe that the Siemens and CEA-List Digital Twin research roadmap can offer best in class tools for generating rapid immersive and functional digital twins enhanced with artificial intelligence. This can certainly boost the competitiveness of companies by integrating Digital Twin technology early to innovate in their products and processes while keeping humans in the loop and reducing their environment impact.”

