SmartDV Rolls Out Multi-Phase Expansion Plan
New Tamil Nadu Office Is First Stepping-Stone Toward Continued Growth
SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 05, 2023 -- SmartDV™ Technologies, provider of flexible, customizable semiconductor design IP (intellectual property) and verification solutions, has expanded engineering operations beyond its headquarters in Bengaluru with the opening of a new office space in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India.
SmartDV has achieved steady growth over the past several years, prompting the hiring of additional engineers to support customers and accelerate the development of new IP products. Establishing a team at the Tamil Nadu site is the first step in a multi-phase expansion plan as the company looks ahead to the opening of a newly constructed engineering facility in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, in the coming months, with another building to follow thereafter.
The company’s long-term plan for growth continues to evolve in response to customer demand and new opportunities. “SmartDV’s top priority is always to furnish our customers with the IP that they need for their cutting-edge design projects,” explained Deepak Kumar Tala, CEO and managing director of SmartDV. “As with our IP products themselves, we place a high value on flexibility and responsiveness—even as that extends to our engineering operations, the size of our team, and the focal areas of our research and development team.”
The new Tamil Nadu office houses both engineers who have transferred from SmartDV headquarters and new hires, with plans to recruit additional staff in the coming months. The facility and team are under the management of Director of Engineering Arunkumar Govindharaj and will focus predominantly on memory and automotive technologies.
Tamil Nadu Office Address
SmartDV Technologies India Private Limited
Building No. 60 B, Tarun Towers, Sethumadai Road
Anaimalai – 642104, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
INDIA
About SmartDV
At SmartDV Technologies™, we believe there’s a better way to approach semiconductor intellectual property (IP) for integrated circuits. We’ve been focused exclusively on IP since 2007—so whether you’re sourcing standards-based design IP for your next SoC, ASIC, or FPGA, or seeking verification solutions (VIP) to put your chip design through its paces, you’ll find SmartDV’s IP straightforward to integrate. By combining proprietary SmartCompiler™ technology with the knowledge of hundreds of expert engineers, SmartDV can customize IP to meet your unique design objectives: quickly, economically, and reliably. Don’t allow other suppliers to force one-size-fits-all cores into your chip design. Get the IP you need, tailored to your specifications, with SmartDV: IP Your Way.
Learn more about SmartDV at www.smartdvtech.com.
