Cadence Completes Acquisition of Intrinsix

SAN JOSE, Calif. & ROCKVILLE, Md.-- October 2, 2023 — Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) and CEVA, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEVA) today announced that Cadence has completed its acquisition of Intrinsix Corporation from CEVA. The purchase brings Cadence a highly skilled engineering team with expertise in advanced nodes, radio frequency, mixed-signal and security algorithms, scaling Cadence’s system and IC design services team and expanding Cadence’s reach in key high-growth verticals, including aerospace and defense.

