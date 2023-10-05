Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 1.9% Month-to-Month in August

August increase marks sixth consecutive month of month-to-month market growth; worldwide chip sales down 6.8% year-to-year

WASHINGTON — Oct. 4, 2023 — The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor industry sales totaled $44.0 billion during the month of August 2023, an increase of 1.9% compared to the July 2023 total of $43.2 billion but 6.8% less than the August 2022 total of $47.2 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Global semiconductor sales ticked up on a month-to-month basis for the sixth consecutive month in August, demonstrating a slow-and-steady increase in market demand during the middle of the year,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Global sales were down again in August compared to last year, but the year-to-year decrease was smaller than at any point since October 2022, providing optimism for continued momentum in the months ahead.”

Regionally, month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (4.6%), China (2.0%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (1.2%), but decreased slightly in Japan (-0.4%) and Europe (-1.1%). Year-to-year sales were up in Europe (3.5%) and the Americas (0.3%), but down in Japan (-2.9%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-11.3%), and China (-12.6%).

For comprehensive monthly semiconductor sales data and detailed WSTS forecasts, consider purchasing the WSTS Subscription Package. For detailed historical information about the global semiconductor industry and market, consider ordering the SIA Databook.

About SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America’s top export industries and a key driver of America’s economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

About WSTS

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.





