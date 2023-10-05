Using Open-Source Hardware to Speed Product Development

By Robert Huntley, EETimes Europe (October 4, 2023 )

Can I build a commercial product based on Arduino? Can I utilize a board’s schematics and CAD files and create my own design? EE Times Europe spoke with Arduino’s Adriano Chinello to find out the licensing requirements.

Incorporating a commercially available open-source single board computer into an end product saves considerable time and non-recoverable engineering expenses. EE Times Europe spoke with Arduino’s PRO business unit lead Adriano Chinello to find out the licensing requirements.

Embedded systems are omnipresent. They quietly go about controlling and managing everything from the spin cycle of our washing machine to adjusting the position of our car seats. Also, as machine learning algorithms relieve us of some of the tedious tasks by adding automation to our digital relationships, embedded systems are inevitably becoming more complex.

