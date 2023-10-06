GUC Monthly Sales Report - September 2023

Hsinchu, Taiwan - Oct 5, 2023 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Sept 2023 were NT2,325 million, increased 2.3% month-over-month and increased 10.3% year-over-year.

Net sales for third quarter in 2023 totaled NT$6,810 million, increased 3.4% compared to second quarter in 2023 and also increased 12.3% compared to the same period in 2022.

Net sales for Jan through Sept 2023 totaled NT$19,926 million, increased 24.9% compared to the same period in 2022.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)



Net Sales 2023 2022 MoM (% ) YoY (%) Sept 2,324,969 2,107,524 2.3% 10.3% Year to Date 19,925,918 15,956,789 N/A 24.9%

Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.

GUC Sept 2023 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)



Product Items Net Sales % ASIC 1,425,431 61 NRE 881,235 38 Others 18,303 1 Total 2,324,969 100

Note: Year 2023 figures have not been audited.

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.





