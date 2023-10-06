EDGX Announces Collaboration with BrainChip to Develop Disruptive Data Processing Solutions for Space

Leuven, Belgium and Laguna Hills, USA – October 5th 2023 – – EDGX, a Belgian SpaceTech company focused on developing disruptive intelligent space systems, and BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, today announced a collaborative agreement to develop data processing units for very demanding environments.

Space infrastructure is increasingly becoming more important in our everyday lives. Satellite based services are fundamental to global navigation, weather forecasting, secure communications, climate monitoring, and for rapid response to natural disasters, just to name a few. As the space industry is trying to become a self-sustaining economy, satellite launches are booming. EDGX recognized the growing demand and opportunity for product-driven innovation within the space industry. EDGX is developing a new data processing unit concept that mixes classic AI acceleration with neuromorphic computing to decrease onboard AI power dissipation, increase adaptability and ultimately enable autonomous learning capabilities onboard next generation satellites.

“We built the Akida roadmap with a vision to deliver high-performance, ultra-low power, self-contained processing that didn’t constantly need connection to the Cloud, which is critical for constrained environments like space,” said Peter van der Made, Founder and CTO at BrainChip. “BrainChip’s focus on combining neuromorphic principles with the benefits of the deep learning ecosystem, customization, and continuous learning, matches EDGX’s requirements for disruptive technology. We are excited to partner with them to truly push the boundaries of what is possible.”

EDGX and BrainChip are building up their partnership by signing a Non-binding Memorandum of Understanding at European Space Agency’s (ESA) EDHPC Conference, in Juan-les-Pins, France.

“What fascinates us the most about Akida is its capability to run in two different modes: Firstly, Akida can run conventional CNN, making it compatible with so many proven neural networks out there. But then, running in event-based mode, it cuts down power demand by orders of magnitude. And power is at premium in the space environment. Event based processing may easily open a door into a new realm of processing in space to do things which were not possible before,” said Laurent Hili, Microelectronics and Data Handling Engineer at ESA.

About EDGX:

EDGX is a spacetech company pioneering the next generation of onboard AI technologies for space. Their vision is a future where intelligent space systems bring huge economical and societal benefits to humanity. The company is on a mission to transform space computing by delivering brain-inspired data processing units for next generation spacecrafts. EDGX is gearing up to partner with leading satellite manufacturers as well as space programs including the European Space Agency and the European commission. Find out more at https://www.edgx.space

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™ , uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.





