UMC Reports Sales for September 2023

Taipei, Taiwan, October 6, 2023 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of September 2023.

Revenues for September 2023

Period 2023 2022 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) September 19,052,938 25,218,828 -6,165,890 -24.45% Jan.-Sep. 167,574,722 210,869,549 -43,294,827 -20.53%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated



