UMC Reports Sales for September 2023
Taipei, Taiwan, October 6, 2023 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of September 2023.
Revenues for September 2023
|
Period
|
2023
|
2022
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
September
|
19,052,938
|
25,218,828
|
-6,165,890
|
-24.45%
|
Jan.-Sep.
|
167,574,722
|
210,869,549
|
-43,294,827
|
-20.53%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.
