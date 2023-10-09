1G Ethernet PHY IP Core is now available in 14nm LPP for Blackbox License and in 28FDSOI as Whitebox License for maximum flexibility

October 9, 2023 -- T2M-IP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce its best-selling GbE (10/100/1000 Base-T) PHY IP Core has been successfully ported to 14nm LPP and is now available to be licensed off-the-shelf as a Blackbox License in addition to the existing 12nm FFC solution. The same IP is also available in 28FDSOI as a Whitebox License (Unlimited usage with full modification rights).

In an era where connectivity is paramount, technological advancements in Ethernet PHY Intellectual Property (IP) are reshaping the landscape of network interfaces. We are thrilled to announce that our 1G Ethernet PHY IP core is now available in multiple groundbreaking process technologies, giving our customers unparalleled choices to meet their connectivity needs. With the Blackbox License for the new 14nm LPP and already existing 12nm FFC solutions customer has the following benefits:

High Performance: The 14LPP and 12FFC process technology is renowned for its high performance and energy efficiency, making it an ideal choice for modern applications.

Reduced Power Consumption: By leveraging the advantages of 14LPP and 12FFC, our GPHY helps in conserving power, contributing to environmentally friendly solutions.

Quick Integration: Our blackbox license streamlines the integration process, allowing customers to get their projects up and running faster.

For those who seek maximum flexibility and customization, our 1G Ethernet PHY IP core is also available in the versatile 28FDSOI (bulk) process technology. With a whitebox license, customers gain unlimited usage rights and full modification capabilities, enabling them to adapt the IP to their specific requirements and port it to any process technology they desire. This ensures the following benefits to customers:

Versatility: The 28FDSOI process technology provides a blank canvas for innovation, allowing customers to explore a wide range of applications (Automotive, Consumer, Networking...etc) and tailor the IP core to their unique needs.

Future-Proofing: With the ability to port the IP core to other process technologies and even upgrade to 2.5G or 10G, customers can future-proof their designs and stay ahead of technological advancements.

Customization: The whitebox license empowers customers to modify the IP core as needed, ensuring it seamlessly integrates with their existing systems and delivers optimal performance.

Whether you choose the Blackbox license in 14nm LPP technology or the Whitebox license in 28FD-SOI technology, our 1G Ethernet IP cores will enable you to integrate high-speed Ethernet connectivity into your next-generation products with ease. Get in touch with us to learn more about these options and unlock the potential of your designs.

About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com

