TSMC September 2023 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Oct. 6, 2023 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for September 2023: On a consolidated basis, revenue for September 2023 was approximately NT$180.43 billion, a decrease of 4.4 percent from August 2023 and a decrease of 13.4 percent from September 2022. Revenue for January through September 2023 totaled NT$1,536.21 billion, a decrease of 6.2 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

TSMC September Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues September 2023 180,430 August 2023 188,686 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % (4.4) September 2022 208,248 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % (13.4) January to September 2023 1,536,207 January to September 2022 1,638,359 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % (6.2)





