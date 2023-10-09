TSMC September 2023 Revenue Report
HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Oct. 6, 2023 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for September 2023: On a consolidated basis, revenue for September 2023 was approximately NT$180.43 billion, a decrease of 4.4 percent from August 2023 and a decrease of 13.4 percent from September 2022. Revenue for January through September 2023 totaled NT$1,536.21 billion, a decrease of 6.2 percent compared to the same period in 2022.
TSMC September Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|September 2023
|180,430
|August 2023
|188,686
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|(4.4)
|September 2022
|208,248
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|(13.4)
|January to September 2023
|1,536,207
|January to September 2022
|1,638,359
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|(6.2)
|
