TSMC looks to standardise chiplet protocols in "world changing" move
By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe (October 9, 2023)
TSMC is looking to develop a standard data format for chiplet designs that would be used by all the EDA design tool and assembly and test providers.
This is part of a move to the 3D Blox technology for building chiplet designs on the TSMC CoWoS process. The aim is to provide common data for chiplets from different silicon suppliers, substrate and PCB makers and the OSAT assembly and test companies.
“Today most of the chips except for the memories come from TSMC but the goal is to mix and match but that is still some way to go but we are trying to get there,” said Dan Kochpatcharin, head of Design Infrastructure at TSMC.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Chiplet Pioneer Eliyan Achieves First Silicon in Record Time with Implementation in TSMC 5nm Process, Confirms Most Efficient Chiplet Interconnect Solution in the Multi-Die Era
- Chiplet Pioneer Eliyan Joins UCIe and JEDEC Industry Standardization Organizations, Expands Veteran Leadership Team to Accelerate Adoption of Breakthrough Die-to-Die Interconnect Solution
- Leaders in Semiconductors, Packaging, IP Suppliers, Foundries, and Cloud Service Providers Join Forces to Standardize Chiplet Ecosystem
- Alphawave IP announces production availability of new PCIe-CXL solution on TSMC N5 process for storage and broader chiplet market
- TSMC in "Due Diligence" on Possible Japan Fab
Breaking News
- Update on Israel situation; Weebit's operations unaffected
- Omni Design to Present Next Generation LiDAR Solutions at CadenceLIVE Europe
- Siemens extends leadership in EDA design-for-test with the launch of Tessent RTL Pro
- TSMC looks to standardise chiplet protocols in "world changing" move
- TSMC September 2023 Revenue Report
Most Popular
- TSMC looks to standardise chiplet protocols in "world changing" move
- Intel Announces Intent to Operate Programmable Solutions Group (PSG) as Standalone Business
- Siemens extends leadership in EDA design-for-test with the launch of Tessent RTL Pro
- Using Open-Source Hardware to Speed Product Development
- ADTechnology and Zaram Technology to develop the next-generation of telecommunications semiconductor chips