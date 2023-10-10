Omni Design to Present Next Generation LiDAR Solutions at CadenceLIVE Europe
SAN JOSE, California – Oct 9, 2023 – Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of low-power, high-performance mixed-signal Intellectual Property (IP) solutions, announced that it will present “Next Generation LiDAR Solutions: Unleashing the Power of High-Performance Low Power Data Converters” at CadenceLIVE Europe 2023 on October 10 & 11 in Munich, Germany.
This presentation, delivered jointly with Cadence, will focus on the adoption of LiDAR in the automotive driver assistance (ADAS) market and the role of high-performance, low-power data converters in next-generation LiDAR systems. The presentation is based on the ongoing collaboration between Omni Design and Cadence on a solution combining DSP IP with data converters for deployment in the automotive market.
About Omni Design Technologies
Omni Design Technologies is the leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power mixed signal IP cores in advanced process technologies that enable highly differentiated systems-on-chip (SoCs) in applications ranging from wired and wireless communications, automotive, imaging, sensors, and IoT. Omni Design, founded in 2015 by semiconductor industry veterans, has an excellent track record of innovation and collaboration with customers to enable their success. The company is headquartered in Milpitas (California), with additional offices in Fort Collins (Colorado), Billerica (Massachusetts), Bangalore (India), Hyderabad (India), and Ireland. For more information, visit www.omnidesigntech.com.
