BrainChip and Circle8 Clean Technologies/AVID Group Work to Reduce and Recycle Waste Through Joint Development of Intelligent "Smart Bins"

Laguna Hills, Calif. – October 10, 2023 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Circle8 Clean Technologies and AVID Group to develop “Smart Bins” that can automatically sort and recycle different types of waste through a combination of AI-powered sensors and robotics.

The collaboration leverages BrainChip’s neuromorphic processor technology and AVID Group’s engineering expertise to create intelligent waste receptacles that can sort materials such as plastic, metal, and glass to help reduce the environmental impact of disposal, especially reducing landfill and minimizing ocean pollution. The goal extends to increasing the recycling rates at the same time, lowering the costs of waste management and recycling. Additionally, the smart bins will provide valuable data and insights into waste generation and consumption patterns, which can be used to improve refuse reduction and identify mitigation strategies.

“We are delighted to work with BrainChip to develop intelligent smart bins addressing our next generation global initiative,” said Mark Grogan, Managing Director, Circle8 Clean Technologies. “As a company that is committed to environmental sustainability and social responsibility, we are always looking for innovative ways to reduce our environmental footprint and enhance our community engagement. There are potentially millions of bins worldwide that we believe can be and should be upgraded with advanced intelligence to help all of us achieve the goal of making waste management and, more importantly, plastic recycling more convenient, efficient, and eco-friendly.”

The collaboration between BrainChip, Circle8 Clean Technologies and AVID Group is part of a larger initiative to create smart cities that use AI and IoT technologies to enhance the quality of life, efficiency of services and sustainability of urban environments. The jointly created smart bins will first be available to municipalities in Australia before expanding into additional locations worldwide.

“We are extremely excited to partner with the Circle8 and AVID Group to apply our neuromorphic processor technology to the challenge of sustainable waste management,” said Rob Telson, VP Ecosystems and Partnerships at BrainChip. “Akida™ is ideal for Edge AI applications that require cost-effective, ultra-low power, intelligent, real-time processing. At BrainChip, we see a global opportunity to enable innovative solutions that radically improve recycling and waste management, more effectively and intelligently than ever before.”

About Circle8 Clean Technologies

Circle8 is an Australian Waste Tech company, whose mission is to provide enhanced processes to democratize and engage society in the recycling mission. Reward the participation and provide convenience in the mission journey for a time poverty society, that is a growing feature in not achieving the global goal as quickly as is required. As a company we are focused on Ocean Waste reduction, Landfill reduction and reduction in the production of Virgin Plastic through our Smart Bin Technology to further increase plastic recycling.

About AVID Group

AVID EPG Group is an Australian company providing electrical contracting services that focuses on electrical design, servicing of electrical assets, assembly of low voltage switchboards (Motor control centers), assembly and wiring of high voltage switchgear of trusted global brands. It also features a team that tests protection relays, installation, and commissioning services to a wide range of industries especially in mining, oil, and gas and heavy industrial. AVID Group remains committed to maintaining a high level of quality, flexibility, and expertise to help achieve the best energy and power solutions to customers’ business needs. www.avidgroup.com.au

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables Edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective Edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.





