ADTechnology to start 3nm 2.5D ASIC design project for HPC application

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, 11th Oct, 2023 – ADTechnology Co., Ltd., a global leader in ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit) design services and turnkey solutions and distinguished Samsung Foundry’s Design Solution Partner, announced today that it has completed a contract for a 3nm 2.5D ASIC design for HPC application project from one of global leading IT companies. ADTechnology will provide 2.5D interposer design to its customer from the HBM memory interconnection.

Advanced ASIC design solution for HPC application is getting more complex and dynamic. Only a few verified ASIC design provider can support total solution for HPC application based on strategic collaboration with industry leading foundry, IP, EDA and OSAT providers and partners. ADTechnology, as a leading DSP member of Samsung Foundry, provides this 2.5D/3D total ASIC design service to the global customers.

“We at Samsung Foundry are very excited to announce the collaboration in 3nm design project with our trusted partner, ADTechnology,” said Gibong Jeong, Executive Vice President and head of Foundry Business Development Team at Samsung Electronics. “Our joint efforts will prove to be a great example of collaboration within our SAFE ecosystem. We look forward to more opportunities to work closer to deliver outstanding product quality to our customers.”

"This 3nm project will be one of the biggest-sized of ASIC products in the industry," said JK Park, CEO of ADTechnology. "I believe that this 3nm and 2.5D design experience will be a great silver bullet to differentiate us from other competitors in the future. We will do our best to deliver the high-quality design result to our customer."

About ADTechnology

ADTechnology is a global leading ASIC design services and manufacturing services provider which has 21 years of business history and 800+ design/tape-out engineering experiences. Headquartered in Suwon, Korea, ADTechnology has R&D offices in Korea and Vietnam and sales offices in San Jose, USA and Munich, Germany. Including subsidiaries, there are more than 600 employees globally. ADTechnology is also listed on the Korean stock market, KOSDAQ, and its sales record in 2022 was $126M. Most importantly, ADTechnology is a member of Samsung Foundry Design Solution Partner program, focusing on 4/5/8nm advanced ASIC SoCs encompassing Automotive, AI, HPC, Consumer and Industrial applications.





