Thalia appoints Sou Bennani-McCord as Global VP of Sales

October 12, 2023 -- Thalia has appointed Sou Bennani-McCord as Global VP of Sales. An important addition to Thalia’s leadership team, Sou will play a key role in the company’s ongoing expansion plans and global growth.

Thalia’s Founder and CEO, Sowmyan Rajagopalan, says: “Sou brings over 25 years of experience in international sales and business development to Thalia having worked for both Intel and Mentor Graphics/Siemens. Her experience with sales in both mature and emerging markets, along with her diverse international business background, puts her in an excellent position to support Thalia’s ambitious growth plans and we’re thrilled that she is joining the management team.”

Sou brings a wealth of semiconductor market experience to her role, alongside a strong foundation of strategic business management expertise for technology companies. Sou also holds a Masters in economics and a Post Graduate degree in business management from the Université des Sciences et Technologies de Lille 1, France.

Commenting on her new role, Sou said: “I am excited to join the talented team at Thalia. Thalia’s unique offering and focus on analog and digital IP reuse offers unmatched value to the semiconductor industry. I look forward to taking an active role in Thalia’s growth and expansion plans.”





