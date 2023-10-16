OPENEDGES Extends Partnership with InnoGrit Corp for 6nm LPDDR5/4X/4 Memory Controller IP

Seoul, South Korea, October 16, 2023 --- OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. (OPENEDGES), a leading silicon IP provider, is pleased to announce the expansion of its collaboration with InnoGrit, a globally renowned supplier of solid-state drive (SSD) storage IC, since 2020. This new collaboration is to bring significant advancements in SSD technology, with a strategic focus on developing a cutting-edge, low-power, full-turnkey SSD controller, and Computer Express Link (CXL).

The foundation of their partnership lies OPENEDGES’ integrated ORBIT Memory Controller IP, OMC, renowned for its consistent delivery of exceptional performance, low power consumption, and high utilization for cutting-edge SSD solutions.

InnoGrit is widely recognized for its NAND Flash SSD controllers, known for exceptional performance and power efficiency and security features, with its proprietary 4K LDPC technology, multi-level power management and multiple data encryption and protection schemes. Supporting the latest NAND flash technology, InnoGrit’s SSD controllers can always stay tuned to the pace of the market. In 2020, InnoGrit first licensed OPENEDGES’ memory controller IP, OMC, for their SSD controller project designed for LPDDR4 and DDR4 standards using the advanced 12nm process at one of the world’s premier foundries.

In addition to the initial licensing agreement, OMC has been strategically selected by InnoGrit again this year for another significant project, aiming for the next-generation controller applications. This new project targets 6nm LPDDR5/4X/4 at the world’s top foundry. The decision of InnoGrit in choosing OPENEDGES’ memory controller IP again this year demonstrates OPENEDGES IPs’ outstanding Power, Performance, and Area (PPA) attributes. Notably, OPENEDGES’ OMC has demonstrated a significant increase in utilization rate around 15%, based on Innogrit’s combinational traffic patterns.

“OPENEDGES not only showcased excellent IP competitiveness but also excels in their dedication to customer support and remarkable flexibility in providing customization and configuration options,” said Dishi Lai, Co-Founder, Vice President of SoC Engineering at InnoGrit Corporation. “The strong technical support OPENEDGES offered us throughout our previous project has established them as our preferred partner, and we look forward to building on this successful ongoing collaboration.”

“Ensuring our customers’ satisfaction is always our primary goal,” said Sean Lee, CEO of OPENEDGES Technology. “We sincerely thank InnoGrit for acknowledging our dedication to delivering top-notch IP solutions and exceptional customer services. Their decision to choose OPENEDGES for their latest project reflects our firm commitment to providing competitive IP in the market.”

About OPENEDGES Technology, Inc.

OPENEDGES Technology, Inc. is a leading silicon IP provider of memory subsystem IPs for the semiconductor industry. They offer a wide range of state-of-the-art solutions, including DDR memory controllers, DDR PHY, NoC interconnect, and NPU IPs that are widely adopted by customers worldwide. Their IPs comply with JEDEC standards, including LPDDR5x/5/4x/4/3, DDR5/4/3, GDDR6, and HBM3, ensuring their compatibility with the latest DDR technology trends. In 2019, they acquired The Six Semiconductor, Inc. (TSS), specializing in high-speed memory PHYs across multiple technologies. OPENEDGES IPs deliver the increased performance, bandwidth, capacity, and efficiency to meet the ever-increasing data demands. As a publicly listed company on the Korean Stock Exchange Market (394280. KQ), OPENEDGES is well-positioned to continue its growth and maintain its leadership in the memory subsystem IPs market.

About InnoGrit Corporation

InnoGrit Technologies Co., Ltd. is a fabless IC design company founded in October of 2016 by highly respected technology leaders in Silicon Valley. InnoGrit focuses on PCIe SSD Controllers, provides its customers flexible System on a Chip (SoC) platforms supported by Software Development Kits (SDK) or Full Turn-key (FTK) firmware and reference designs. InnoGrit’s high-performance, low power SSD controller FTK solutions enable storage developers across industries to accommodate their cost-effective requirements for next-generation applications. With high-quality products and services, InnoGrit is methodically establishing itself in a highly competitive market as the next controller vendor of choice, and building committed partnerships with major global storage manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers, and NAND flash vendors..

