Silicon Creations Named 2023 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year for Analog / Mixed-Signal IP
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA – October 16, 2023 -- Silicon Creations, a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), has been recognized by TSMC as the recipient of the 2023 OIP Partner of the Year Award for Analog/Mixed Signal IP. The OIP Partner of the Year award honors TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) ecosystem partners’ pursuit of excellence in next-generation design enablement over the past year.
Silicon Creations and other OIP ecosystem partners’ collaborative efforts promote innovation in the semiconductor industry. TSMC announced award winners at its 2023 North American OIP Ecosystem Forum, a first-of-its-kind event that brings together the semiconductor design partners and TSMC customers, providing an ideal platform to discuss the latest technologies and design solutions for HPC, AI, mobile, consumer, automotive, and IoT applications.
This award was given to Silicon Creations based on the company’s extensive portfolio of PLL and SerDes IPs which has been assessed through the TSMC 9000 IP quality management program for multiple processes ranging from 180nm to 3nm. Along with Silicon Creations’ PLL being in production on TSMC’s 3nm technology, Silicon Creations continues to design and expand its offering of multi-protocol and low-latency SerDes PMAs, supporting up to 32Gbps in TSMC process nodes from 40nm to 4nm.
Silicon Creations and TSMC have developed their partnership for over two decades, with their collaboration intensifying significantly since the introduction of TSMC’s FinFET process nodes. This deepening cooperation is exemplified by the substantial volume of TSMC FinFET wafer shipments featuring Silicon Creations' intellectual property.
Randy Caplan, Co-Founder of Silicon Creations, expressed the company’s gratitude for being honored with the 2023 Analog Mixed Signal IP Partner of the Year award for the seventh consecutive year. He noted the remarkable achievement and highlighted the past year's continued growth, particularly in the production of (FinFET) chips manufactured by TSMC. This success serves as concrete evidence that their partnership with TSMC delivers valuable benefits to customers, such as reduced risk, high yield, and shorter time-to-market—standards that underpin their commitment as semiconductor IP providers.
“Congratulations to Silicon Creations, as the winner of the 2023 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year award,” said Dan Kochpatcharin, head of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “Your continuous collaboration and efforts enable our customers to take full advantage of the significant performance and power efficiency boost of TSMC’s advanced technologies in the pursuit of accelerating innovation into their differentiated products.”
About Silicon Creations
Silicon Creations provides world-class silicon intellectual property (IP) for precision and general-purpose timing PLLs, SerDes and high-speed differential I/Os. Silicon Creations’ IP is in production from 3 to 180 nanometer process technologies. With a complete commitment to customer success, its IP has an excellent record of first silicon to mass production in customer designs. Silicon Creations, founded in 2006, is self-funded and growing. The company has development centers in Atlanta, USA, and Krakow, Poland, and worldwide sales representation. For more information, visit www.siliconcr.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Silicon Creations Hot IP
Related News
- Analog Bits to Demonstrate Automotive Grade IP's Including a Novel High Accuracy Sensor at TSMC 2023 North America Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum
- Analog Bits to Demonstrate Working Silicon on TSMC N3E Process at TSMC 2023 North America Technology Symposium
- Silicon Creations Named 2022 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year for Analog and Mixed-Signal IP
- Silicon Creations Named 2020 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year for Analog / Mixed-Signal IP
- Silicon Creations Named 2019 TSMC Partner of the Year for Analog / Mixed-Signal IP
Breaking News
- Silicon Creations Named 2023 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year for Analog / Mixed-Signal IP
- Synopsys Partners with Indian Institute of Technology Bombay to Develop Talent for Semiconductor Industry
- Electronic System Design Industry Posts $4 Billion in Revenue in Q2 2023, ESD Alliance Reports
- Access Advance Announces Newest VVC Advance Licensors and Licensees
- LeapMind's New AI Chip Paves the Way for Unprecedented Cost-Effective AI Computing
Most Popular
- Semiconductor startup, Enosemi, launches with a committed commercial license to key silicon photonics design IP created by Luminous Computing
- LeapMind's New AI Chip Paves the Way for Unprecedented Cost-Effective AI Computing
- GOWIN Semiconductor Expands its GW1NZ Series of Low-Cost, Small-Size, and Low-Power Devices
- ADTechnology to start 3nm 2.5D ASIC design project for HPC application
- OPENEDGES Extends Partnership with InnoGrit Corp for 6nm LPDDR5/4X/4 Memory Controller IP
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page