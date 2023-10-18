Cadence Joins Arm Total Design to Accelerate Development of Arm-Based Custom SoCs

Mutual customers can access Cadence’s full-flow system-level design verification and implementation solutions as well as interface IP to accelerate the development of Arm-based custom SoCs based on Neoverse CSS

SAN JOSE, Calif.— October 17, 2023 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced it has joined Arm® Total Design, aimed at supporting and accelerating the development of highly differentiated custom SoCs based on Arm Neoverse™ Compute Subsystems (CSS). As part of this collaboration, Arm and Cadence customers can accelerate their SoC design process through access to Cadence’s full-flow system-level design verification and implementation solutions.

Neoverse CSS delivers world-class performance for the latest Arm CPUs and system IP on leading-edge technology. Cadence joining Arm Total Design will help mutual customers create differentiated products on a verified, customizable subsystem while reducing development costs, minimizing risk, and shortening the time-to-market for designs. The Cadence full-flow digital design, verification, and design IP solutions are validated for Arm Neoverse CSS, including the Cadence® Joint Enterprise Data and AI (JedAI) platform and generative AI-based solutions, which includes the Cadence Cerebrus™ Intelligent Chip Explorer and Verisium™ AI-Driven Verification Platform. Additionally, mutual customers will have access to turnkey Cadence Design Services to take Arm-based systems from concept to tapeout, helping achieve first-pass silicon success.

“Arm Total Design brings together critical expertise for empowering the industry to rapidly innovate on Neoverse CSS while taking advantage of the vast software ecosystem built around Arm,” said Mohamed Awad, senior vice president and general manager, Infrastructure Line of Business at Arm. “Cadence is bringing their expertise in system verification and digital implementation to Arm Total Design, enabling our joint customers with seamless support for advanced tools and flows, and streamlining custom silicon design on Arm.”

“Arm Neoverse CSS simplifies customers’ path to high-performance silicon by providing a complete compute subsystem that is drop-in ready for today’s high-performance system demands,” said Paul Cunningham, senior vice president and general manager of the System & Verification Group at Cadence. Cadence. “Cadence is happy to be part of Arm Total Design and help our mutual customers access solutions based on Neoverse CSS that will help them design differentiated products while lowering overall cost and shortening time-to-market.”

Cadence offers the broadest suite of generative AI solutions for chip to system design, built on the JedAI Platform and including the Cadence Cerebrus Intelligent Chip Explorer, Allegro® X AI Technology, Optimality™ Intelligent System Explorer, Verisium AI-Driven Verification Platform, and Virtuoso® Studio. To learn more about how to design and verify your Arm-based designs using Cadence solutions, visit http://www.cadence.com/go/ArmTotalDesign.

About Cadence

