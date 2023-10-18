M31 Opens Bangalore R&D Design Center in India Expands Recruitment of Global Talent

October 18, 2023 -- M31 Technology Corporation (hereinafter referred to as M31), a leading global silicon intellectual property provider, held a grand opening for the R&D design center in Bangalore on the 18th of October. The event was attended by Scott Chang, CEO of M31, Patrick Lien, VP of RD of Foundation IP, and Jayanta, VP of Technical Marketing. M31 also invited representatives from M31's key customers and R&D partners, including Arm, Cadence, Qualcomm, MediaTek, NXP, Global Foundry, Siemens, and others, to attend the ceremony.

M31's brand-new R&D Design Center in “Silicon Valley of India” , Bangalore, has become the first international location for an overseas R&D. The bright and open office environment has already been occupied by a team of dedicated professional R&D designers, who will focus on the development of Foundation IP solutions for various advanced processes. As the long-term demand for advanced processes is booming, the demand for Foundation IP from Foundries and IC design companies is also growing strongly, which also reflects the huge demand for global R&D professionals. M31 continues to recruit top international design talents and bringing substantial R&D capabilities under the steady global expansion plan.

Scott Chang, CEO of M31, stated that “The launch of the Bangalore R&D Center is an important milestone for M31 as it will lay a solid foundation for the future development of M31's global R&D capabilities. As shown on the center brand wall, M31 looks forward to the R&D team members utilizing innovative thinking, demonstrating the team passion, exploring the latest process technologies, and collaborating closely across international teams to deliver high-quality IP solutions for our customers. Believing that with our global presence, M31 will be able to steadily respond to the more complex semiconductor supply chain and technical challenges of today, providing IP design services that meet the specific needs and differentiation, assisting our customers in achieving innovative SoC designs.”

As one of the few professional developers of pure integrated circuit IP worldwide, M31 has worked closely with the world's leading Foundries since its inception, and has been awarded TSMC's Best IP Partner Award for many consecutive years. M31 has actively invested in IP development and validation of advanced processes to provide customers with 100% silicon-proven and reliable IP solutions. The product portfolio covers a comprehensive range of High-Speed Interface IP, including USB, MIPI, PCIe, SerDes, etc., as well as Foundation IP, including Standard Cell Library, SRAM Compiler, General Purpose Input/ Output Library (GPIO), ONFI IO library, and more. As the R&D team continues to grow, M31 is committed to expanding its global presence in the IP market and contributing to the advancement of advanced IP technology.

